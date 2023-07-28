

Foreign investors to get One Stop Banking Service



A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between BRAC Bank and BIDA at the latter's office in Dhaka city recently, says a press release.



Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking, BRAC Bank, and Engr. Jibon Krishna Saha Roy, Director General, BIDA, signed the agreement, solidifying their commitment to the joint initiative.

The signing ceremony was attended by Lokman Hossain Miah, Executive Chairman (Senior Secretary) of BIDA; Dr. Khandoker Azizul Islam, Secretary (Additional Secretary), BIDA and Ms. Mohsina Yasmin, Executive Member (International Investment Promotion), BIDA.



Representing BRAC Bank were Md. Sabbir Hossain, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer (COO); Jabedul Alam, Head of Transaction Banking; and Mahabubur Rashid, Unit Head, Public Team, Transaction Banking, were also present on the occasion.



Through this strategic partnership with BIDA, BRAC Bank will offer foreign investors the most modern and efficient banking services.



Among the array of services, investors will have the convenience of availing of an online bank account and temporary bank account opening with BRAC Bank through One Stop Service (OSS) Platform administered by BIDA.



The One Stop Banking Service will provide foreign investors a seamless experience, eliminating hurdles and reducing processing time.



By leveraging BIDA's OSS Platform, BRAC Bank aims to ensure a hassle-free process to foreign investors, allowing them to focus on their investment objectives while leaving the banking-related procedures to the expert financial institution.



"We are excited to join hands with BIDA in this regard to attract foreign direct investment to Bangladesh," said Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Corporate Banking, BRAC Bank.



"Our partnership with BIDA reflects our commitment to contributing to the national economic development by facilitating the inflow of foreign investments through comprehensive and expedited One Stop Banking Services," he said.



Engr. Jibon Krishna Saha Roy, expressed equal enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "This collaboration with BRAC Bank will play a pivotal role in bolstering the investment landscape of Bangladesh.



By providing foreign investors with advanced banking services through BIDA's One Stop Service platform, we are confident that more investors will be enticed to explore the vast opportunities in our growing

economy."



