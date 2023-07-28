Video
DSE ends mixed for 2nd day, CSE climbs

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Correspondent

The indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed for the second consecutive day on Thursday while the Chittagong Stock Exchange continued to rise amid brisk transactions.

At the end of the trading the main index DSEX of the DSE increased by 6.98 points to 6,339.  DSE Shariah Index also increased by 77.77 points and stood 1,373 points. However, DS-30 index decreased by 57 points and stood 2,159 points.

According to DSE data, a total of 14 crore 59 lakh 15 thousand 164 shares and units of 345 companies were bought and sold in the market. Tk 677.15 crore have been transacted in it. Tk 538.92 crore was traded on Wednesday.

The top 10 companies by transactions are- Fu-Wang Food, Delta Life Insurance, Sea Pearl Beach, Khan Brothers PP, Asia Insurance, Continental Insurance, Crystal Insurance, Legacy Footwear, Gemini Sea Food and Union Insurance.

The top 10 companies with rate hikes are- Asia Pacific General Insurance, Desh General Insurance, Fu-Wang Food, Al-Haj Textile, Janata Insurance, Central Insurance, Republic Insurance, Crystal Insurance, Western Marine Shipyard and Dhaka Insurance.

The top 10 companies in price decline are- Navana Pharma, Sea Pearl Beach, Alif Industries, National Tea, Meghna Pet, Amra Technology, Khulna Printing, Generation Next, Midland Bank and Yakin Polymer.

At the CSE, its combined index increased by 6.75 points  to 18,717. Shares and units of 180 companies were traded in CSE that day. Among them, the prices of 65 have increased, 51 have decreased and 64 have remained unchanged.

At the end of the day, Tk 8.29 crore shares and units were traded in CSE. Tk 6.62 crore shares were traded on Wednesday.


