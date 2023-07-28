Video
Cash crisis persists in banks due to govt borrowings

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Correspondent

The country's banking sector is grappling with cash crisis due to the government's high borrowing from the banking sector by issuing treasury bills although excess liquidity in the banking sector increased to Tk 1.66 lakh crore at the end of June 2023.

The increasing excess liquidity trend has been evident, with figures rising from Tk 1.56 lakh crore in April and Tk 1.63 lakh crore in May to the current level.

Excess liquidity in commercial banks include various cash and cash equivalent assets, including treasury bills and bonds, along with cash reserves other liquid assets.

Excess liquidity refers to funds that banks hold above and beyond their regulatory requirements for liquidity.

The government's high borrowing from both the central bank and the commercial banks simultaneously raises excess liquidity in banks while increases cash crisis due to holding treasury bill or bond paper for long time instead of cash currency.

In the financial year 2022-23, the government's borrowing from the country's banking sector reached Tk 1.24 lakh crore. Out of the total amount, Tk 98,826 crore was borrowed from the central bank, while Tk 25,296 crore came from the country's commercial banks.

Despite the rise in excess liquidity, the cash crisis continues to prevail due to the way the government raised funds through issuing treasury bills, bankers said. When the government needs funds, it relies on  Bangladesh Bank (BB) to issue treasury bills and bonds on its behalf, they said.

These financial instruments are then purchased by commercial banks through auctions. While this process injects additional liquidity into the banking system, the impact on the cash availability for day-to-day transactions is limited.

Treasury bills and bonds are longer-term financial assets held by banks until maturity, which means they may not be immediately available for addressing urgent cash demands, bankers said.

As a result, even though banks may possess substantial excess liquidity in paper, the liquidity mismatch arises when customers and businesses require cash for their daily opera6tions, they said.

To meet the high demand for cash, banks are increasingly resort to borrowing significant amounts from the central bank through repo, reverse repo and other liquidity support mechanisms.

Additionally, interbank borrowing from the call money market has also experienced a surge in recent days as banks seek to maintain adequate cash reserves.

The liquidity situation in banks has been further impacted by various factors, including increasing non-performing loans, low deposit growth, and inflationary pressures.

These factors collectively contribute to the liquidity constraints faced by commercial banks, despite the apparent increase in excess liquidity figures.


