Friday, 28 July, 2023, 7:48 AM
Interest on pre-shipment loans now aligned with market based rates

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The central bank has asked all bank executives to fix the interest rate of pre-shipment loans in line with the new reference rate for lending to make it market-based.

The move aimed at making export-oriented companies more resilient against shocks stemming from the ongoing global economic crisis, helping them to thrive and ensure a more efficient credit management in the banking sector, said a circular of Bangladesh Bank on Thursday.

Banks have been asked to add a maximum of 2 per cent margin with the reference lending rate, known as the SMART (six-month moving average rate of Treasury bill), when they fix the interest rate of pre-shipment export credits.

The pre-shipment credit is a loan granted to exporter for financing purchase, processing, manufacturing or packing of goods prior to shipment.

In June, BB introduced the market-driven lending rate for banks and non-banking financial institutions (NBFI), replacing the 9 per cent lending rate cap that had been in place since April 2020.

If all installments of a loan or partial installments are categorised as overdue, a maximum of 1.5 per cent penalty interest can be slapped on the entire loan outstanding of a working capital loan or the installments of a demand loan that are behind schedule.

Recent circulars from Bangladesh Bank showcase the central bank's commitment to support the export sector amidst the challenging global economic landscape.

By providing favorable interest rates on export loans and implementing penalties for overdue loan payments, the central bank aims to stimulate export growth, bolster the national economy, and mitigate the adverse impacts of global economic changes.


