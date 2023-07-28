

Walton Plaza opens new branch in Dhamrai



Local buyers can now easily purchase Walton's international standard latest technology frost and non-frost refrigerators, freezers, LED and smart televisions, air conditioners, lift, washing machines, generators, smartphones, laptop-computers, fans and various types of electronics, home and IT products at affordable prices from this Plaza.



Customers can purchase these products on installments with zero interest up to 6 months and also get special benefits under the 'Hire purchase and family protection policy'.

Member of Parliament for Dhaka-20 constituency freedom fighter Benazir Ahmed, Walton's Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Humayun Kabir, Senior Executive Director and popular film actor Amin Khan inaugurated Walton Plaza's new branch on Wednesday.



Among others, popular comedian Abu Hena Roni, Kushura Union Chairman Nuruzzaman Khan, Balia Union Chairman Mujibur Rahman, Kawalipara Bazar Investigation Center's In-charge Indrajeet Mallick, Walton Plaza's Chief Sales Executive Wahiduzzaman, Chief Divisional Officer Mir Golam Faruk, Divisional Credit Manager Hasan Tarique and Plaza Manager Shamsul Islam and some other local dignitaries were present at the function.



Walton Plaza authorities awarded 10 people among the visitors through raffle draw and famous comedian Abu Hena Roni enthralled the audience by performing funny jokes.



Parliament Member Benazir Ahmed said, industries like Walton are being grown in the country as we have industry-friendly environment.



Walton is now leading the electronics sector bringing revolutionary changes. Walton Plaza is playing different socio-economic roles across the country.



Walton's DMD Humayun Kabir said, In the world, only Walton Plaza introduced 'Hire purchase buyer & family protection policy' for customers.



Under this policy, Walton Plaza is providing financial assistances, ranging from Tk 25 thousand to Tk 3 lakh based on the product price, on the death of the hire purchaser or his/her any family member.



Apart from this, Walton Plaza's hire purchase customers are also getting special benefit including best services and discounts at the country's renowned hospitals, diagnostic centers, life insurance, restaurants etc.



Popular film actor Amin Khan urged everyone to buy local products to strengthen country's economy. He said, 'Our small efforts from individuals can prosper our country.



The expatriates are playing vital roles during the dollar crisis and therefore we can also play important roles buying home made products.



This will establish more industries with creating more jobs inside country that will reinforce our economy.



