Air Canada, Emirates to use terminal 3 at Dubai Int'l Airport





Air Canada has moved its operations to Dubai International's (DXB) Terminal 3, mainly used by Emirates, as of July 26, 2023.



The co-location of operations in the same terminal will significantly improve the connecting experience for customers and underscores the benefits of the partnership between the two airlines launched in November 2022, says a press release.





Since November 2022, the carriers have expanded their codeshare relationship to 42 routes, enhanced their underlying interline agreement, developed a reciprocal loyalty partnership for customers to earn and redeem points, enhanced co-operation between their Cargo businesses and have increased capacity into their respective hubs.



Air Canada has also developed a partnership with Emirates' sister-airline, flydubai.



Emirates recently began its daily service between Montreal and Dubai, which complements its expanded daily schedule between Toronto and Dubai.



Air Canada will be commencing its new non-stop four times weekly flights between Dubai and Vancouver on October 30, 2023 which will complement its daily service between Toronto and Dubai.



Emirates now operates 21 weekly flights to and from Dhaka and via Dubai conveniently connects over 130 destinations worldwide.



