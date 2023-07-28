Video
Samsung says Q2 operating profit falls by 95pc

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

SEOUL, July 27: Samsung Electronics on Thursday reported a more than 95 percent plunge in operating profits in the second quarter owing to weak demand for memory chips.

The firm is the flagship subsidiary of South Korean giant Samsung Group, by far the largest of the family-controlled conglomerates that dominate business in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Operating profit from the April to June period was 668.5 billion won ($525.3 million), down from 14.1 trillion won from a year earlier, Samsung said in a statement.

This marks the firm's worst quarterly profit since the first quarter of 2009.

Samsung's second-quarter net profit fell 84.5 percent to 1.72 trillion won, and sales dropped 22.3 percent to 60 trillion won.

The firm -- one of the world's largest makers of memory chips and smartphones -- blamed weak demand for its chips and mobile phones, but offered an optimistic outlook for the remainder of the year. �AFP


