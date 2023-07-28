Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 July, 2023, 7:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US Fed lifts rates to highest since 2001, hints at more to come

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

WASHINGTON, July 27: The US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark lending rate on Wednesday to the highest level since 2001 to tackle above-target inflation, and signaled it could hike again later this year amid improving economic prospects.

"Policy has not been restrictive enough for long enough to have its full desired effects," Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters after the decision to lift interest rates by a quarter percentage-point was announced.

"So we intend, again, to keep policy restrictive until we're confident that inflation is coming down sustainably toward our two percent target -- and we're prepared to further tighten if that is appropriate," he added.

The increase, after a brief pause in June, brings the Fed's key lending rate to a range between 5.25 percent and 5.5 percent.

In a statement, the US central bank said it will "continue to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy," looking at a range of data points "in determining the extent of additional policy firming."

This indicates that officials see the possibility of more monetary tightening ahead.
"We're going to be going meeting by meeting," Powell said.

- 'Long way to go' - At the previous meeting of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in June, the median forecast was for two additional rate hikes this year.

The latest quarter percentage-point rise, which was in line with analysts' expectations, is the Fed's 11th since it began an aggressive campaign of monetary tightening in March 2022 in response to rising prices.

Although inflation has continued to fall since the decision in June to pause rate hikes, it remains above target -- suggesting more policy action may be needed.

"Inflation has moderated somewhat since the middle of last year," Powell said on Wednesday, adding that the "process of getting inflation back down to two percent has a long way to go."

Meanwhile, unemployment has remained close to historic lows and economic growth for the first quarter was revised up sharply on resilient consumer spending data.

"The Fed will stand its ground and hold rates high well into 2024, barring a more pronounced slowdown in the economy and rise in unemployment," KPMG US's chief economist Diane Swonk wrote in a note published shortly after the Fed decision on Wednesday.

"The goal is to defeat, not just cool, inflation," she said, adding that KPMG expects another rate hike in November, "given the time needed to assess how rapidly the economy is actually cooling and the risk of noise due to strikes."

Recent positive economic news has increased the chances of a so-called "soft landing," in which the Fed succeeds in bringing down inflation by raising interest rates while avoiding a recession and a surge in joblessness.

On Wednesday, Powell reiterated that he felt a soft landing remains possible. "It has been my view consistently that we do have a shot," he said. "That's been my view, that's still my view."    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US investment climate statement analyses Bangladesh economy
Foreign investors to get One Stop Banking Service
DSE ends mixed for 2nd day, CSE climbs
BD exports to China drop to $677m amid challenges
Cash crisis persists in banks due to govt borrowings
Interest on pre-shipment loans now aligned with market based rates
Asian markets rally as traders bet on end to Fed rate hikes
Meta earnings beat market expectations as ads revive


Latest News
Communalism, militancy will raise heads if AL doesn't remain in power: Hasan
SSC, equivalent exam results Friday
PM seeks British cooperation for Bangladesh's railway development
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir hanged
AL's peace rally to resist BNP's 'terror and anarchy': JL says
India allows Muslim procession in Kashmir's main city for first time in 3 decades
Law enforces take position at Nayapaltan with riot cars, water canons
Senior journalist Shahjahan Mia laid to rest in Munshiganj
Russia grain deal exit could push up inflation: ECB's Lagarde
VAT collection witnesses 17pc growth in FY23
Most Read News
Joy is a real game changer for our ICT industry
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir hanged
PM returns home from Italy
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir to be hanged tonight
AL associate bodies want to hold rally at Baitul Mukarram
Dengue is linked to climate change in Bangladesh
US supports Bangladesh’s goal of holding free, fair polls: State Dept
Mbappe 'refuses to talk' to Al Hilal over 300-million-euro move
Police on high alert at Nayapaltan
Journalist union leader M Shahjahan Miah passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft