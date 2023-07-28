

3 conglomerates offers 5-Star hotel stay for TV buyers

Buying a television a customer can get five-star hotel stay facilities as three giant business conglomerates from home and abroad have started working together to provide such special benefit to the buyers of electronics products in Bangladesh.



The conglomerates are Japanese multinational industrial conglomerate Sony Corporation, Sony's official distributor in Bangladesh Smart Electronics Limited (Sony-Smart) and the country's first five-star and luxury hotel -- the InterContinental Dhaka, says a press release.





In this regard, InterContinental Dhaka's contract was signed with SONY and SMART Electronics Limited on Tuesday evening at InterContinental Dhaka's Crystal Ballroom.



SONY South East Asia (RMDC) President Jeremy Heng Choon Guan on behalf of SONY Corporation, Director Tanvir Hossain on behalf of SMART Electronics and General Manager Ashwani Nayar signed on behalf of InterContinental Dhaka.



Managing Director of Bangladesh Services Limited Atiqur Rahaman, and Secretary S M Tarikul Islam, Head of SONY Bangladesh Ricky Luckas, Director (Sales and Marketing) of InterContinental Dhaka Rezwan Maruf, and Director (Finance and Business Support) Md Kamal Hossain Morshed, and Deputy General Manager (Marketing) of SONY-SMART Azad Rahman were present among others.



It was said at the event that, the SONY-SMART has introduced G-5 policy to achieve maximum satisfaction of customers and partners.



Under this policy, they ensure Genuine Product, Genuine Price, Genuine Service with Genuine Care and Genuine Passion.



SONY South East Asia (RMDC) President Jeremy Heng Choon Guan addressing the event said, "I believe that with each other's cooperation, we can easily deliver genuine products and services to the doorsteps of consumers in Bangladesh.



As Intercontinental Dhaka joins SONY-SMART's efforts to realize this goal, our strength will increase further."



Director of SMART Electronics Limited (SONY-SMART) Tanvir Hossain said, "For 77 years, SONY has been at the forefront of global technological innovation and entertainment market, while SMART, the official distributor of SONY in the country's market, has the recognition of excellence in the supply of products in the information technology sector for 25 years.



InterContinental Dhaka, a concern of Hotel InterContinental Group, one of the world's top 10 hotels in the hotel-chain business, has joined with SONY and SMART.



Together with these three bests, when we plan to offer special benefits to consumers of electronics products in the country, it will definitely be exceptional and full of innovation."



Ashwini Nair, General Manager of InterContinental Dhaka said, "When we bought the first television in our house in 1982, we bought SONY television. Even while moving house recently, my wife told me about SONY television.



The Sony brand has gained the loyalty of customers like us. Therefore, InterContinental Dhaka signed a hospitality partnership agreement with SONY-SMART.



Through this agreement, we are involved in something new. As a result, I hope that the customers of SONY, SMART and InterContinental Dhaka will get the maximum benefit in all avenues."



Sarwar Jahan Chowdhury, Head of Sales and General Manager of SONY-SMART said, "In the purchase of any SONY television, small or big, customers will get various staycation benefits including stay-food-entertainment at InterContinental Dhaka.



At the same time, under this offer, customers can buy a new BRAVIA SONY television with a trade-in value ranging from Tk 19 to Tk 55,000 by depositing the old but running laptop, CRT TV, LCD or LED TV of any brand at any SONY-SMART showroom or authorized sales point."



