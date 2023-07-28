Video
realme’s smartphone C53 now available countrywide

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Business Desk

realme's latest launch and the newest addition to the Champion C-series, realme C53, is up for grabs all over Bangladesh beginning from Thursday.

Through an array of segment-best features ready to set newer standards within its market, this device offers a game-changing 33W fast charge, 12GB of dynamic RAM with 128GB storage, and a stunning 7.49mm Ultra Slim body. The device can be purchased both online and offline.

The game-changing smartphone, available at only BDT 17,999, says a press release.
Inspired by C Series' strategic upgrades, realme C53 features segment-leading features in charge, storage, and design.

With the incredible 33W SUPERVOOC fast charge accompanied by a massive 5000mAh battery, users can charge their phone to 50% in just 31 minutes.

The device, powered by the T612 octa-core chipset, is equipped with up to 12GB of dynamic RAM and 128GB of ROM - the largest storage in the segment.

With the DRE Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology, realme C53 can expand 6GB RAM by up to 6GB to enjoy a 12GB-like experience, enabling a smoother user experience.

Moreover, for extra space, C53 supports 2 Nano SIM cards and 1 MicroSD card at the same time, resulting in a storage expansion of up to 2TB.

This game-changer comes with a stunning yet comfortable design, donning a right-angle bezel. The rear of the C53 is crafted with Shiny Champion design that comes in Champion Gold and Mighty Black colors.

The golden line texture and golden light effect on the back resemble the golden ribbon and spotlight, highlighting the champion moment with joy and a sense of championship pride.

For photography lovers, this phone features a 50MP AI primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5P lens alongside a B&W lens with an f/3.0 aperture. There is also an 8MP selfie camera on the front.

With a wide range of innovative image functions, C53 enables users to create images in their preferred style. Besides, its 6.74" 90Hz high-level full screen with a peak brightness of 450 nits and a mini-drop notch at the top ensures a super engaging viewing experience.


