Samsung launches smartphones Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5







The Unpacked event took place in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday. The Galaxy Z series continues to deliver groundbreaking innovation which is enhancing everyday lives of the users. The devices will soon come to the Bangladesh market.



The Galaxy Z Flip5 now features a bigger screen of 3.5-inch Super AMOLED with a resolution of 720 x 748 for the cover display.

Now the bigger cover display will allow users to reply to messages by using a full keyboard and navigate the main screen.



Besides, users can add up to 12 widgets on the cover display and enjoy entertainment like Netflix and YouTube.



The cover screen will also let users view Google Maps enhancing the navigation system and convenience. The device's Main Screen is 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED with a refresh rate of 120Hz.



Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the camera provides crisper and more stable images and videos both in daylight and nighttime. The device has dual rear cameras of 12MP wide and 12MP Ultra-Wide and a front camera of 10MP.



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 is fully customizable, and users can choose Main Screen and Cover Display themes. Users can also create their own Cover Screen with various backgrounds, clock designs, and widgets.



The device is powered by a 3,700mAh battery.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 combines the collective technology of Samsung's expertise that enhances functionality and ensures users have high-level innovative experiences.



Contents are more immersive due to the 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x for the Main Screen and 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x for the Cover Screen.



Galaxy Z Fold5 captures stunning photos with its 50MP wide lens and 30x Space Zoom, 10MP Telephoto, and 12MP Ultra-Wide.



It has numerous camera modes, including Dual Preview, Rear Cam Selfie, and Zoom map activated on Capture View Mode. The device also features Flex mode. Games are faster and sharper due to the robust Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.



It also comes with S Pen, which makes the device perfect for business people and university students. The device is powered by a 4,400mAh battery.



Both devices have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4nm), and 25-Watt Super-Fast Charging. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 will have less gap on the hinge design, portraying a thinner look.



Galaxy Z Flip5 is available in Graphite and Mint colors, whereas Galaxy Z Fold5 will be available in Icy Blue shades.



The new generation of foldables will soon be available for fans in Bangladesh with exciting pre-order offers. For more information, please visit Samsung Bangladesh website or Facebook page.



