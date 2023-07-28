Video
Unilever opens hair salon for its female employees

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL), the country's leading Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company, has opened 'U-Hair Salon', a dedicated salon for female employees of UBL at their corporate office in Dhaka.

Zaved Akhtar, CEO & MD, Unilever Bangladesh Ltd., Shamima Akhter, Director- Corporate Affairs, Partnerships and Communications, Unilever Bangladesh Ltd., and Shabit Shafiullah, Senior Category Head, Unilever Bangladesh Ltd., inaugurated the salon, says a press release.

Employees will get the opportunity to avail salon services such as haircuts, hot oil massage, hair protein treatment, keratin treatment, and many more at 50% lesser prices than regular salons at the U-Hair Salon. An expert beautician will be available to provide services that meet the individual needs of the employees.

Unilever is the home to world-class haircare brands like Sunsilk, Dove, Clear, and TRESemmé. Sunsilk launched in the year 1982 in Bangladesh is the No.1 hair care brand in the country, and the brand believes in inspiring women to be ambitious and stretch their horizons.

Dove's mission is to make the experience of beauty universally accessible and positive for all women, and TRESemmé strives to bring the luxury salon experience to women every day.

Both brands are dedicated to helping women feel their best and become the most confident versions of themselves in their unique ways, and they not only offer hair care solutions for women but also provide empowering platforms that help women exude confidence and flourish in every aspect of life.

Shabit Shafiullah, Senior Category Head, Unilever Bangladesh Ltd., said, "With a staggering number of over one billion daily users of our products, Unilever is a widely renowned brand known for its beauty and personal care products, committed to promoting inclusivity, health, and overall wellbeing to foster the thriving of both people and the planet.

As part of our dedication to our female employees, we are proud to introduce the U Hair Salon, which is designed to cater to their specific hair care needs and elevate their grooming experience.

Through initiatives like these, we continue to demonstrate our unwavering support for our employees and their empowerment."

The U-Hair Salon will continue fulfilling UBL's commitment to supporting their employee's well-being to help them thrive at the workplace.


