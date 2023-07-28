

SIBL wins Financial Inclusion Initiative of the Year award

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) achieved award in the category of ''Financial Inclusion Initiative of the Year-Bangladesh" at the ABF Retail Banking Awards Summit 2023 in Singapore recently, says a press release.



Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of SIBL, received the award at an event at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Center, Singapore organized by Asian Banking and Finance, Singapore. SIBL achieved this prestigious award for outstanding contribution in financial inclusion.

