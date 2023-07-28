AB Bank launches Smart Card Loan for businesswomen



AB Bank Ltd distributed 'AB Smart Loan' through smart cards among women entrepreneurs at a simple ceremony recently where women entrepreneurs from different parts of the country were present, says a press release.The President and Managing Director of the Bank Tarique Afzal and other senior officials were present at the occasion. 'Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is an emblem of Humanity, Leadership and Spectacular Development- Our gratitude and respect' said Tarique Afzal.