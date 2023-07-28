73 firms selected for National Export Trophy







Of the recipients, who represent 32 sectors, 28 won the award in the gold category, 25 in the silver category and 19 in the bronze category, according to a gazette issued by the commerce ministry on Tuesday.



Rifat Garments Limited, a concern of Ha-Meem Group, received the top accolade, "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Export Trophy".



The others in the gold category are Indigo Corporation, Pran Dairy, Rajdhani Enterprise, Karupannya Rangpur, Durable Plastic, Bengal Plastics (Unit 3), Shinepukur Ceramics, Meghna Bangladesh, Energypac Engineering, Marine Safety System, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, ServicEngine, Universal Jeans, Padma Spinning & Composite, Montrims, NR Trade International, Mir Telecom and Pioneer Knitwears (BD).



AKM Knit Wear Ltd, GMS Composite Knitting Ind Ltd, Square Textiles Ltd (oven), Envoy Textiles Ltd (textile fabrics), Momtex Expo Ltd (home and specialised textile), Sartaj Trade International (raw jute), Janata Jute Mills (jute), ABC Footwear Ind Ltd and Shoeniverse Footwear Ltd (leather goods), Monsur General Trading Co Ltd (agricultural products, excluding tobacco), Habiganj Agro (agro-processing, except tobacco), Alin Food (flower and foliage) and BD Creation (handicraft) were awarded in the silver category.



Tarasima Apparels and Liberty Knitwear Ltd, NZ Textile Ltd, Akij Textile Mills Ltd (textile fabrics), Jobaida Karim Spinners Ltd (jute), Alliance Leather Goods & Footwear Ltd (leather goods), Heritage Enterprise (agricultural products, excluding tobacco), Alin Food Products Ltd (agro-processing, except tobacco) and Classical Handmade Products BD (handicraft) are in the bronze category. �BSS



