Bank chairmen's positions on subsidiaries abroad relaxed







Last year, Bangladesh Bank had directed bank chairmen cannot hold policy-making positions in the abroad of subsidiaries of the same bank, which was scheduled to be complied with by June 30, 2022 accordance with the Bank Companies Act.



However, due to the demands put forth by the Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB), time for resignation from subsidiary's positions was extended until June 30 of this year.

After consistent efforts by BAB, a written proposal was submitted to Bangladesh Bank and meetings with the Governor of the Central Bank were held, resulting in the bank agreeing to the extension.



According to recent notification issued on Thursday, Bangladesh Bank has further relaxed the rule in the case of foundations that are formed and managed with financing from subsidiaries and banks abroad.



As a result, chairman will only need to relinquish the position in the bank's securities and asset management company located in the country.



The chairman can still retain decision-making authority regarding the bank's social responsibility program from the position of the bank's foundation.



This move comes as Bangladesh Bank considers the prevailing global war situation, which is impacting the collection and management of expatriate income (remittance) and creating operational challenges for exchange houses, money transfer operators, and finance companies operating abroad.



Lack of expertise in dealing with operational risks in these areas poses a financial threat to banks and may harm their reputation.



The central bank believes allowing chairmen to remain in their positions for foreign subsidiaries and foundations will help ensure proper planning and utilization of funds allocated for the foundations formed with the bank's financing.



Moreover, it is considered essential to align the goals and objectives of the concerned bank with the management of such organizations.



Notably, the relaxation applies only to subsidiaries established abroad and the foundations formed and managed by the bank. For other subsidiaries, the previous ban on chairmen holding policy-making positions remains in place.



Bank officials said majority of chairmen are involved with foreign subsidiaries and foundations, as it allows them opportunities for travel and other benefits. However, with the new notification, these chairmen can continue their roles in these specific areas without having to resign.



The central bank in the past emphasized the importance of the board of directors and management playing appropriate roles in ensuring disciplined in bank management.



While bank recommended withdrawing of chairman from subsidiary's positions to promote good governance, the recent notification provides exemptions in the light of the current global situation and specific concerns related to expatriate income and fund management for foundations.



The relaxation aims at striking a balance between the operational challenges faced by banks and the need for disciplined management, while still ensuring compliance with other subsidiaries.



