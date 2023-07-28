Video
Robi's H1'23 profit jumps by 140pc to Tk 664m

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Business Correspondent

The half-yearly profit of Robi Axiata, the second largest telecom operator in Bangladesh, jumped140 per cent year-on-year to Tk 664 million in January-June this year while revenue rose 18 per cent to Tk 48.88 billion.

Robi also registered a net profit of Tk 244 million in the April-June quarter this year, driven by higher revenue and a significant reduction in foreign exchange loss.

The telecom operator had incurred a loss of nearly 122 million in the April-June quarter of 2022 due to higher costs of revenue generation and significant loss in foreign exchange transactions.

As a result, the company's earnings per share stood at Tk 0.05 for the June quarter, as against a loss of Tk 0.02 per share in the same quarter a year before, according to its unaudited financial statements published on Wednesday.

The company's revenue also rose 21 per cent year-on-year to Tk 25.40 billion in the June quarter, although costs of revenue generation increased by 31 per cent to Tk 17 billion.

Although costs of revenue rose 21 per cent to Tk 31.76 billion in the first half through June this year, its foreign exchange loss was reduced significantly which contributed to the profit growth.

The mobile operator's foreign exchange loss was reduced 96 per cent year-on-year to Tk 63.28 million in the April-June quarter this year.

Having attained 4G leadership, Robi was the first company to launch 4.5G services in all 64 districts in 2018 and successfully conducted the first-ever trial of 5G technology in the same year.

Robi Axiata in terms of subscribers, revenue and profit holds 30.2 per cent of the market share as of February this year. It joined the stock market with the largest-ever initial public offering (IPO) in December 2020.

It raised roughly Tk 5.24 billion from a wide range of investors including its own employees under the fixed-price method. The company used the IPO proceeds for network expansion.

Asian telecom giant, Malaysia-based Axiata Group Berhad, holds 61.82 per cent shares of Robi Axiata while Bharti Airtel holds 28.18 per cent stake. It offloaded 10 per cent shares in the stock market.

Robi made Tk 1.83 billion in annual profit in 2022 and declared a 7 per cent cash dividend, the highest since its listing in the stock market.

The company's share price has been languishing at the floor price of Tk 30 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange since August 4 last year.


