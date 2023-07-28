Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 28 July, 2023, 7:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pak says China rolls over $2.4b loan for 2 years

Published : Friday, 28 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

ISLAMABAD, July 27: Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday that China has rolled over a $2.4 billion loan to Islamabad for a period of two years, a boost to the South Asian economy as it tries to build its foreign reserves after clinching an IMF deal.

"Chinese Exim bank rolled over principal amounts totaling $ 2.4 billion which are due in next 2 fiscal years," he said in a post on social platform X, formerly Twitter.

Pakistan will make interest payments only over the next two years, Dar said. Longtime ally Beijing in recent months either rolled over or granted new loans worth around $5 billion as negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dragged out over eight months, according to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.      �Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US investment climate statement analyses Bangladesh economy
Foreign investors to get One Stop Banking Service
DSE ends mixed for 2nd day, CSE climbs
BD exports to China drop to $677m amid challenges
Cash crisis persists in banks due to govt borrowings
Interest on pre-shipment loans now aligned with market based rates
Asian markets rally as traders bet on end to Fed rate hikes
Meta earnings beat market expectations as ads revive


Latest News
Communalism, militancy will raise heads if AL doesn't remain in power: Hasan
SSC, equivalent exam results Friday
PM seeks British cooperation for Bangladesh's railway development
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir hanged
AL's peace rally to resist BNP's 'terror and anarchy': JL says
India allows Muslim procession in Kashmir's main city for first time in 3 decades
Law enforces take position at Nayapaltan with riot cars, water canons
Senior journalist Shahjahan Mia laid to rest in Munshiganj
Russia grain deal exit could push up inflation: ECB's Lagarde
VAT collection witnesses 17pc growth in FY23
Most Read News
Joy is a real game changer for our ICT industry
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir hanged
PM returns home from Italy
Prof Taher murder: Mohiuddin, Jahangir to be hanged tonight
AL associate bodies want to hold rally at Baitul Mukarram
Dengue is linked to climate change in Bangladesh
US supports Bangladesh’s goal of holding free, fair polls: State Dept
Mbappe 'refuses to talk' to Al Hilal over 300-million-euro move
Police on high alert at Nayapaltan
Journalist union leader M Shahjahan Miah passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft