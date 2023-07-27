Mixed growth in MEIs, pressure looms on external sectors







The latest statistics indicate cautious optimism, with certain sectors achieving positive growths while among external sectors grappling challenges.



As per the central bank's data for May showed mixed results compared to the same month of the previous year.

Broad money (M2) growth increased to 9.46 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) compared to 8.93 per cent in May 2022. However, private sector credit growth witnessed a decline to 11.10 per cent y-o-y from 12.94 per cent in May 2022.



Deposit growth in banks stood at 8.81 per cent y-o-y at the end of May 2023, slightly higher than 8.48 per cent in the same month of 2022.



Reserves saw a slow growth of 5.27 per cent y-o-y at the end of May 2023, falling significantly short of the target level of 14.00 per cent by the end of June 2023. This was attributed to a substantial decrease in net foreign assets (NFA).



The total excess liquid assets, including securities, amounted to Tk 1.64 trillion at the end of May 2023 including excess cash of Tk 93.74 billion.



On the other hand the weighted average call money rate in the inter-bank money market was 6.06 per cent in June 2023. It remained marginally higher than the repo rate since September 2022, indicating higher demand for liquidity in the money market.



The BB data shows during July-April of FY23, the NBR tax revenue collection showed improvement, reaching 67.65 per cent of the target set for NBR in FY23. Meanwhile, borrowing from the banking system accounted for 55.53 per cent of the government deficit financing during July-May of FY23.

The domestic debt (public) to GDP ratio stood at 17.42 per cent in May of FY23, slightly higher than in the same month of the previous fiscal.



In real sector headline inflation witnessed a considerable increase, both in point-to-point and 12-month average, rising to 9.74 per cent and 9.02 per cent, respectively, in June 2023. This is compared to 7.56 per cent and 6.15 per cent in June 2022.



The general index of industrial production exhibited a growth rate of 9.02 percent y-o-y during July-March of FY23 while the agricultural credit disbursement and recovery saw significant improvements, increasing by 19.42 per cent and 32.33 per cent, respectively, during July-May of FY23 compared to the corresponding period of the previous friscal.



The MEIs June data shows the external sector poses its share of obstacles, with declining forex reserves, reduced foreign aid receipts, and a higher overall balance deficit.



Merchandise commodity exports grew by 6.67 per cent in FY23, achieving 95.79 per cent of the target for the fiscal year. On the other hand, merchandise imports declined by 14.15 per cent during July-May of FY23 compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.



The fresh opening of LCs for imports fell substantially by 26.80 percent during July-April of FY23, mainly due to pressure on foreign exchange and close monitoring of LC opening by Bangladesh Bank.



However, the inflow of remittances increased by 2.75 percent, reaching $ 21.61 billion in FY23 compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.



Despite these developments, gross forex reserves fell to $ 31.20 billion at the end of June 2023 from $41.83 billion at the end of June 2022. The receipts of total foreign aid and net foreign aid decreased during July-May of FY23.



Bangladesh Taka depreciated by 13.76 per cent at the end of June 2023 compared to in end-June 2022.



The current account deficit gradually narrowed to $ 4.51 billion during July-May of FY23 from $ 17.28 billion during the same period of FY22. However, the overall balance recorded a higher deficit of $ 8.80 billion during July-May of FY23, primarily due to the deficit of $ 2.58 billion in the financial account balance.



Asked a senior BB official said the monetary indicators in May 2023 showed encouraging signs of growth in broad money, albeit with a slight decrease in private sector credit growth.



While the fiscal sector witnessed progress in tax revenue collection and domestic debt, the real sector demonstrated improvements in inflation and industrial production, he said.



Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director, Policy research Institute said the external sector experienced mixed results, with positive growth in merchandise exports and remittances but faced challenges such as declining forex reserves and decreased foreign aid receipts. Foreign Direct Investments also slowed down



The government should keep its eyes on this changing dynamics of economy, he said, adding depreciation of the Bangladesh Taka and the higher overall balance of payments deficits also require careful monitoring.

