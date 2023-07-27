5 get death, 14 life term in Laksmipur JL leader murder







In a separate murder case two accused were awarded death sentence in Joypurhat, according to our correspondent.



Our Laksmipur correspondent reports that the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Farhin sentenced five accused to death and 14 others to life terms for killing a Juba League leader in 2015.

She also imposed fine of Tk 20,000 on each life term convicts, in default, they will have to suffer jail for one more year.



Judge Syeda Amina Farhin sentenced accused Md Madhu, Md Mamun, Babu alias Golakata Babu, Md Shamim and Kawser alias Chhoto Kawser to death, according to Public Prosecutor Jasim Uddin.



The life term convicts are, Jahangir Alam, Md Nehal, Md Borhan, Md. Tuhin, Jakir Hossain, Sohrab Hossain, Basir Ahmed, Md Mizan, Alamgir Hossain, Kamrul Islam, Anwar Hossain, Tareq Aziz Sujan, Md Tipon alias Jahangir Alam. But, Md Sohel and Golam Rabbi were found not guilty of the charge.



The PP said that Mamunur Rashid was the vice president of Chandraganj Union Juba League under Sadar upazila. He was a resident of Amani, Laksmipura.



According to the prosecution, on May 18, 2015, Mamunur Rashid was returning home from Deliai Bazar with his friend Omar Faruk riding a motorcycle at night. Then the convicted persons stopped Mamunur and shot him in Amani area. He died on the spot.



His brother Fakhrul Islam filed a murder case with Laksmipur Sadar Police Station on the next day.



After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused in the court. The court delivered the verdict after recording depositions of witnesses.



Our correspondent from Joypurhat reports that in the sensational Sabuj muder case, Additional District and Sessions Judge-2 Md Abbas Uddin awarded death sentence to accused Md Kafi alias Kafu and Sadikul Islam.



Public Prosecutor Nrependra Mandol told reporters that Sabuj Ali, 38, was killed on August 1, 2008 night by fastening jute fibers around his throat and left the victim in a jute field in Khonjonpur, Sadar upazila.



Sabuj was the son of Altab Ali of Altafnagar Kochpuria, Dupchachia, Bogura. The charge sheet against the two accused was submitted on March 4, 2009 after investigation.



