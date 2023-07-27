2 get death sentence, 3 life terms for killing Ctg lawyer







Chattogram Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge-3 Md Jasim Uddin also fined the lifers Tk 20, 000 each; in default they will have to serve two more months' imprisonment, said the court's additional public prosecutor Dulal Chandra Devnath.



The death-row convicts are Rasheda Begum, 27, daughter of Jakir Hossain of Uttar Lokkharchar area under Chakaria upazila of Cox's Bazar and Humayun Rashid, 28, son of Harunur Rashid of Shovandhandi area under Patiya upazila of Chattogram.

The life term convicts are Al Amin, 28, Akbar Hossain alias Rubel alias Saddam, 23, and Md Parvez alias Ali.



The court acquitted Jakir Hossain alias Mollah Jakir, 35, of the charges. All the convicts except Al Amin and Parvez were tried in absentia. Of the convicts, Rasheda was a friend of Humayun who had hired Al Amin, Akbar and Parvez to kill Bappi.



According to the case statement, victim Omar Faruk Bappi, who was a lawyer of Chattogram court, was introduced with Rasheda, wife of an accused, during handling a case.



Later, Bappi and Rasheda got married but the victim's family didn't know about the matter at all.



Rasheda rented a house in front of Boro Miah Jame Masjid on KB Road in Chawkbazar area.



On November 25, 2017, the body of Bappi was recovered from the house while Rasheda was not found at that time. Later, victim's father Ali Ahmed filed a murder case accusing some unidentified people. Police Bureau of Investigation arrested six people including Rasheda from Chattogram and Cumilla in this connection.



After examining 29 out of the 32 witnesses, the court handed down the judgment. �UNB

