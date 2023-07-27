Video
Like BNP, AL's front bodies shift rally date   

Published : Thursday, 27 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

Like BNP, three associate bodies of ruling Awami League (AL) on Wednesday postponed their joint peace rally for a day, as they did not get permission from Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to hold  their rally at the desired venue.

Juba League, Swechchhasebak League and Chhatra League announced that they will hold peace rally on July 28 at Agaragaon in the capital, the former venue of Dhaka International Trade Fair.

On Wednesday night, the three organisations  took the decision as they were not allowed to hold the rally at Baitul Mukarram's South gate.

Initially, they were verbally allowed to hold the rally there but later the permission was withdrawn.

For this reason, the Juba League Chhatra League and Swechchhasebak League sought permission to hold their rally at Gymnasium Ground of Dhaka University. But, Dhaka University authorities did not give permission to hold the rally on its campus. And at last the three organisations decided to hold the rally at Agargao on July 28.

In this regard, Swechchhasebak League General Secretary Afzalur Rahman Babu told the Daily Observer, "We were given verbal permission to hold a peace rally at the South gate of Baitul Mukarram. We took the preparations  accordingly. Now the government has asked us not to hold the rally on streets. We accepted it."

He said, "We wanted Suhrawardy Udyan later. But, there are restrictions from the High Court in this regard. Later, we applied for the Gymnasium Ground of Dhaka University. As no big rally was  held at that place so at last, permission was given to hold our rally at Agargaon with a temporary stage."
 
Meanwhile, AL Office Secretary Biplab Barua said, "Agargaon trade fair ground is not suitable for holding a rally right now. One day is needed to make the field usable. For this reason, peace rally has been postponed until July 28."

"Recently, month-long National Tree Fair ended at this field, so it has to be prepared for rally," he added.

Earlier, a delegation of Awami League visited the old trade fair  ground at Agargaon at around 9:00 pm.

AL Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Member Shahabuddin Farazi and Dhaka North City Mayor Atiqul Islam were in the delegation.

Besides, top leaders of the three associate bodies of AL also visited Agargaon on Wednesday night.


