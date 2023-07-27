BNP re-schedules rally on Friday at Naya Paltan





BNP postponed its grand rally on Thursday and re-scheduled it on Friday after Juma prayers at Naya Paltan in the city.



Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) is yet to say anything about the BNP's rally at Paltan on Friday.





BNP's like-minded political parties have also decided to postpone their rallies on Thursday and have rescheduled those on Friday.



BNP wanted to hold a rally in front of central party office at Naya Paltan or at Suhrawardy Udyan on Thursday.



However, the party did not get permission from the police for the venue of the rally. Instead, they were advised by the police to hold rally at the Golap Bagh Ground next to the Syedabad Bus Terminal in Dhaka.



BNP standing committee members held a meeting on the matter on Thursday evening. In the meeting BNP leaders decided to postpone the rally to Friday.



Mentioning that BNP has always believed in peaceful democratic movement, Mirza Fakhrul said, "BNP strongly believes in democratic values and does not want to create any conflicting situation in the country. That is why we decide to hold the rally on Friday at Naya Paltan."



He hoped that the government or any of its institutions would not create any barriers to holding the grand rally, which is a part of their ongoing peaceful democratic movement.



Centring the rally on Thursday BNP leaders and activists from Dhaka and outside Dhaka began to gather at the central office of BNP at Naya Paltan on Wednesday.



At 5:00pm they left the area following the instruction of the party senior leaders. A huge number of police personnel as well as two water cannons and a riot car were deployed on Wednesday in front of the central office of the BNP as the Dhaka Metropolitan Police is yet to allow the party to hold their Thursday rally there.



The metropolitan police, however, asked the BNP to hold their planned rally at Golapbagh Ground for smooth movement of traffic as Thursday is a working day.



Paltan Police Station Officer-in-Charge Salahuddin said security had been tightened in the area to avoid any untoward incident as BNP was not given permission to hold their rally at Naya Paltan.



BNP senior joint-secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, in a press conference at the central office at about 6:30pm, said 'BNP standing committee members sat in a meeting at 4:00pm to discuss evolving situation over the rally venue but no decision has been taken yet.'



BNP postponed its grand rally on Thursday and re-scheduled it on Friday after Juma prayers at Naya Paltan in the city.Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) is yet to say anything about the BNP's rally at Paltan on Friday.BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said this at a press conference held at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office on Thursday night.BNP's like-minded political parties have also decided to postpone their rallies on Thursday and have rescheduled those on Friday.BNP wanted to hold a rally in front of central party office at Naya Paltan or at Suhrawardy Udyan on Thursday.However, the party did not get permission from the police for the venue of the rally. Instead, they were advised by the police to hold rally at the Golap Bagh Ground next to the Syedabad Bus Terminal in Dhaka.BNP standing committee members held a meeting on the matter on Thursday evening. In the meeting BNP leaders decided to postpone the rally to Friday.Mentioning that BNP has always believed in peaceful democratic movement, Mirza Fakhrul said, "BNP strongly believes in democratic values and does not want to create any conflicting situation in the country. That is why we decide to hold the rally on Friday at Naya Paltan."He hoped that the government or any of its institutions would not create any barriers to holding the grand rally, which is a part of their ongoing peaceful democratic movement.Centring the rally on Thursday BNP leaders and activists from Dhaka and outside Dhaka began to gather at the central office of BNP at Naya Paltan on Wednesday.At 5:00pm they left the area following the instruction of the party senior leaders. A huge number of police personnel as well as two water cannons and a riot car were deployed on Wednesday in front of the central office of the BNP as the Dhaka Metropolitan Police is yet to allow the party to hold their Thursday rally there.The metropolitan police, however, asked the BNP to hold their planned rally at Golapbagh Ground for smooth movement of traffic as Thursday is a working day.Paltan Police Station Officer-in-Charge Salahuddin said security had been tightened in the area to avoid any untoward incident as BNP was not given permission to hold their rally at Naya Paltan.BNP senior joint-secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, in a press conference at the central office at about 6:30pm, said 'BNP standing committee members sat in a meeting at 4:00pm to discuss evolving situation over the rally venue but no decision has been taken yet.'