HC orders new punishment against 5 students of IU







The bench of Justice JBM Hasan and Justice Razik Al Jalil passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed in this regard.



The bench said that the expulsion order against the five students was not in due process and that the university authorities could take other punitive action against the five accused students in accordance with rules and regulations.

The bench also asked the IU Vice Chancellor to impose new punishment against the five students and submit a report to it on August 23.



Advocate Shah Monjurul Hoque appeared on behalf of the university, advocate Gazi Md Mohsin appeared for the writ petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Kazi Mainul Hasan represented the state.



Shah Monjurul Hoque told reporters that the disciplinary committee of the university expelled five students for one year, though the University's Students' Code of Conduct-1987 requires the Vice-Chancellor to take punitive action against the accused students.



The student-discipline committee of the university will finally impose the punishment or sentence after analyzing whether or not the punishment given by the Vice Chancellor was appropriate.



The punishment may be more or less at the discretion of the Disciplinary Committee. But the Vice Chancellor took no decision against the five accused students. The University Disciplinary Committee imposed the punishment of one year expulsion against the five students directly. But since this expulsion order was not made in due process, the bench ordered the university authorities to cancel it and impose a new penalty or punishment following due process, he explained.



He also said that the High Court has said that there is scope to give more punishment or punishment as per the university's disciplinary rules. Since the university authority itself has said that a heinous crime (torture of a minor) has taken place, the court said, accordingly, the university authority can impose a higher sentence. But the university authorities said in the report, one year expulsion is the maximum sentence, which was not correct, the lawyer noted.



Advocate Gazi Md Mohsin said that the maximum punishment in the law is cancellation of studentship which means permanent expulsion. Sections 4, 5 and 7 of the first chapter and section 8 of the second chapter of the Islamic University's 'Code of Conduct of Students, 1987' have mentioned the maximum punishment.



But the university authorities reported to the court and said that they have given the maximum punishment. But banishment for one year cannot be the maximum punishment. The court expressed dissatisfaction over the report submitted before it by the university authorities, said Advocate Mohsin.



On July 15, the authorities of Islamic University, Kushtia expelled five female students and suspended Chhatr League Vice President Sanjida Chowdhury Antora, for one year for torturing a fellow student in a dormitory.



The four expelled students are Israt Jahan Meem (Law Department), Halima Akter Urmi (Fine Arts Department), Tabassum Islam and Muabia Jahan (Finance and Banking Department).



A female student of Islamic University, Kushtia accused the university unit Bangladesh Chhatra League vice president Sanjida Chowdhury Antora, her associate Tabassum and several others of physically torturing her.



She alleged they assaulted her in a mass room of Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall from 11 pm on February 11 to 3 am on February 12.



