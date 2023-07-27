BTRC seeks operator's views on licence renewal, BTRA amendment





Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) requested mobile operators, stakeholders and licensees to give their views on proposed amendment to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Act 2001within 15 days.



On Tuesday BTRC in a notice sought the opinions of objectors within 15 days mentioning their name, license and mobile numbers.





Earlier, mobile phone operators lodged strong objections against the move to unilaterally amend the Telecom Act saying it could hamper business resulting in loss of investor confidence.



They said any amendment in the Telecom Act should be done through discussions taking the views of the stakeholders into consideration.



BTRC said that it clarified the rules relating to payment of late fees and charges by Nationwide Telecommunica-tion Transmission Network (NTTN) companies.



In February 2022, the Post and Telecommunication Division approved the amendments made by BTRC in the guidelines for issuing NTTN licence.



In the case of NTTNs, under the proposed amendments annual license fee and revenue sharing should be paid within the stipulated date. Arrears can be paid up to 60 days after the due date, in which case, the licensee will have to pay the commission along with late fee at the rate of 15 per cent per annum as compensation. In default, the license may be cancelled.



