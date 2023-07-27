Video
BTRC seeks operator's views on licence renewal, BTRA amendment

Published : Thursday, 27 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Shaikh Shahrukh


Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) requested mobile operators, stakeholders and licensees to give their views on proposed amendment to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Act 2001within 15 days.

On Tuesday BTRC in a notice sought the opinions of objectors within 15 days mentioning their name, license and mobile numbers.
BTRC said, in view of the government's directive, regarding the proposed amendments or additions, according to Section 39 of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulation Act 2001, the comments, observations, opinions and recommendations of the stakeholders have been sought.

Earlier, mobile phone operators lodged strong objections against the move to unilaterally amend   the Telecom Act saying it could hamper business resulting in loss of investor confidence.

They said any amendment in the Telecom Act should be done through discussions taking the views of the stakeholders into consideration.

 BTRC said that it clarified the rules relating to payment of late fees and charges by Nationwide Telecommunica-tion Transmission Network (NTTN) companies.

In February 2022, the Post and Telecommunication Division approved the amendments made by BTRC in the guidelines for issuing NTTN licence.

In the case of NTTNs, under the proposed amendments annual license fee and revenue sharing should  be paid within the stipulated date. Arrears can be paid up to 60 days after the due date, in which case, the licensee will have to pay the commission along with late fee at the rate of 15 per cent per annum as compensation. In default, the license may be cancelled.  


