Govt approves Offshore Model Production Sharing Contract







Bangladesh has a total of 48 blocks, of which 26 are located offshore. Of the 26 offshore blocks, 11 are located in shallow sea (SS) water while 15 are located in deep sea (DS) water areas.



Of these, 24 offshore gas blocks remain open for IOCs while two blocks-SS-04 and SS-09-are under contract with a joint venture of ONGC Videsh Ltd and Oil India Ltd where drilling works has recently started.

Bangladesh's offshore area remains unexplored despite the settlement of its dispute with neighbouring Myanmar and India over maritime boundary almost 10 years ago.



According to the draft model PSC, the foreign companies will have the liberty to export natural gas after meeting domestic demand.



However, the Model PSC (draft) to offer the price of gas at 10 per cent of Brent Crude, that means that if Brent oil is traded at $75 per barrel, the gas price would be $7.5 per thousand cubic feet (MCF).



"The new Model PSC was prepared as part of the plan to invite international bidding within the current year for offshore deep and shallow water gas blocks by making Bangladesh more attractive to international oil companies and draw investment in hydrocarbon exploration in the Bay of Bengal," a senior official of Petrobangla said.



In the existing model PSC, natural gas prices for the IOCs are pegged to high-sulfur fuel-oil (HSFO) prices in the global market. For shallow-water and deep-water offshore blocks, the ceiling price for HSFO is $215 per tonne, in accordance with the model PSC 2012. The floor price is $100 per tonne.



Gas price for deep-sea blocks, however, was set to rise by 1.5 per cent from the date of first gas output under the existing model PSC, with annual escalation.



In the existing PSC, the price of natural gas, to be produced from onshore, shallow-sea and deep-sea gas blocks, were kept unchanged at 75 per cent, 100 per cent, and 130 per cent of market price respectively - as defined in the Asian Petroleum Price Index.



In the existing model PSC, natural gas prices for the IOCs are pegged to high-sulfur fuel-oil (HSFO) prices in the global market. For shallow-water and deep-water offshore blocks, the ceiling price for HSFO is $215 per tonne, in accordance with the model PSC 2012. The floor price is $100 per tonne.



However, Petrobangla floated the last bidding round in 2012, through which three shallow-water blocks and one deep-water block were awarded to contractors. Currently, four IOCs have active PSCs, either individually or under joint venture, to explore three shallow-water blocks.



ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) and Oil India Ltd (OIL) are jointly exploring shallow-water blocks SS-04 and SS-09. US oil-major Chevron is active in exploring and producing natural gas in three gas-fields under onshore blocks 12, 13 and 14. Singapore's KrisEnergy is producing natural gas from Bangura field under block 9.



Currently, about 2300 mmcfd gas is being produced from 22 gas fields in the country, while about 700 mmcfd gas is being imported from abroad to meet the demand of about 4000 mmcfd, leaving a deficit of about 1000 mmcfd.



The government had last amended the Model PSC in mid-2019, whereby the price of gas for any participating IOC, that is, the price at which they would sell the gas to the government, was raised to $5.5 per MCF for shallow water blocks, and $7.25 per MCF for gas extracted from its deep sea blocks.



The source also informed that the new proposal has been prepared as per the recommendations of a Scottish consultancy firm, Wood Mackenzie, which was appointed last year to work out the new plan for Petrobangla to attract international bidding from IOCs.



"The organisation will invite international bidding within two months, we hope we can go for bidding within this year," a Petrobangla official said.



He said previously many IOCs were reluctant to participate in bidding for exploration due to the price offered by Bangladesh.



"Now we hope it will be a lucrative offer for the IOCs to invest in the offshore areas of Bangladesh for gas exploration," he added.



The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the draft 'Bangladesh Offshore Model Production Sharing Contract (PSC) 2023' aiming to raise gas production through inviting international bidding for hydrocarbon exploration in offshore areas of the country.Bangladesh has a total of 48 blocks, of which 26 are located offshore. Of the 26 offshore blocks, 11 are located in shallow sea (SS) water while 15 are located in deep sea (DS) water areas.Of these, 24 offshore gas blocks remain open for IOCs while two blocks-SS-04 and SS-09-are under contract with a joint venture of ONGC Videsh Ltd and Oil India Ltd where drilling works has recently started.Bangladesh's offshore area remains unexplored despite the settlement of its dispute with neighbouring Myanmar and India over maritime boundary almost 10 years ago.According to the draft model PSC, the foreign companies will have the liberty to export natural gas after meeting domestic demand.However, the Model PSC (draft) to offer the price of gas at 10 per cent of Brent Crude, that means that if Brent oil is traded at $75 per barrel, the gas price would be $7.5 per thousand cubic feet (MCF)."The new Model PSC was prepared as part of the plan to invite international bidding within the current year for offshore deep and shallow water gas blocks by making Bangladesh more attractive to international oil companies and draw investment in hydrocarbon exploration in the Bay of Bengal," a senior official of Petrobangla said.In the existing model PSC, natural gas prices for the IOCs are pegged to high-sulfur fuel-oil (HSFO) prices in the global market. For shallow-water and deep-water offshore blocks, the ceiling price for HSFO is $215 per tonne, in accordance with the model PSC 2012. The floor price is $100 per tonne.Gas price for deep-sea blocks, however, was set to rise by 1.5 per cent from the date of first gas output under the existing model PSC, with annual escalation.In the existing PSC, the price of natural gas, to be produced from onshore, shallow-sea and deep-sea gas blocks, were kept unchanged at 75 per cent, 100 per cent, and 130 per cent of market price respectively - as defined in the Asian Petroleum Price Index.In the existing model PSC, natural gas prices for the IOCs are pegged to high-sulfur fuel-oil (HSFO) prices in the global market. For shallow-water and deep-water offshore blocks, the ceiling price for HSFO is $215 per tonne, in accordance with the model PSC 2012. The floor price is $100 per tonne.However, Petrobangla floated the last bidding round in 2012, through which three shallow-water blocks and one deep-water block were awarded to contractors. Currently, four IOCs have active PSCs, either individually or under joint venture, to explore three shallow-water blocks.ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) and Oil India Ltd (OIL) are jointly exploring shallow-water blocks SS-04 and SS-09. US oil-major Chevron is active in exploring and producing natural gas in three gas-fields under onshore blocks 12, 13 and 14. Singapore's KrisEnergy is producing natural gas from Bangura field under block 9.Currently, about 2300 mmcfd gas is being produced from 22 gas fields in the country, while about 700 mmcfd gas is being imported from abroad to meet the demand of about 4000 mmcfd, leaving a deficit of about 1000 mmcfd.The government had last amended the Model PSC in mid-2019, whereby the price of gas for any participating IOC, that is, the price at which they would sell the gas to the government, was raised to $5.5 per MCF for shallow water blocks, and $7.25 per MCF for gas extracted from its deep sea blocks.The source also informed that the new proposal has been prepared as per the recommendations of a Scottish consultancy firm, Wood Mackenzie, which was appointed last year to work out the new plan for Petrobangla to attract international bidding from IOCs."The organisation will invite international bidding within two months, we hope we can go for bidding within this year," a Petrobangla official said.He said previously many IOCs were reluctant to participate in bidding for exploration due to the price offered by Bangladesh."Now we hope it will be a lucrative offer for the IOCs to invest in the offshore areas of Bangladesh for gas exploration," he added.