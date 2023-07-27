SSC, equivalent exams results tomorrow







On the day, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will announce the results formally through online after Education Minister Dipu Moni handing over it to the Premier, Dhaka Education Board Chairman Professor Tapan Kumar Sarker said on Wednesday.



Later, the Education Minister will announce the results officially at a press conference at the International Mother Language Institute (IMLI) in the capital.

The results will be published at the respective educational institutions and online simultaneously around 10 am, said a notification of Dhaka Education Board.



According to the notification, students can get their results by visiting the website www.educationboardresults.gov.bd and entering their roll and registration number.



Apart from this, they can also get the results by sending an SMS to 16222.



Around 20,72,153 students under the 11 education boards-nine general, one madrasa and one technical-appeared at the SSC and equivalent examinations.



The exams were held in all subjects with full 100 marks but on curtailed syllabuses. The decision to shorten the syllabuses was made considering the fact that the candidates of these public exams attended fewer in-person classes compared to the pre-Covid period. �BSS



