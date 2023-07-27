Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 July, 2023, 3:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

SSC, equivalent exams results tomorrow

Published : Thursday, 27 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations-2023 will be published on Friday (July-28).

On the day, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will announce the results formally through online after Education Minister Dipu Moni handing over it to the Premier, Dhaka Education Board Chairman Professor Tapan Kumar Sarker said on Wednesday.

Later, the Education Minister will announce the results officially at a press conference at the International Mother Language Institute (IMLI) in the capital.

The results will be published at the respective educational institutions and online simultaneously around 10 am, said a notification of Dhaka Education Board.

According to the notification, students can get their results by visiting the website www.educationboardresults.gov.bd and entering their roll and registration number.

Apart from this, they can also get the results by sending an SMS to 16222.

Around 20,72,153 students under the 11 education boards-nine general, one madrasa and one technical-appeared at the SSC and equivalent examinations.

The exams were held in all subjects with full 100 marks but on curtailed syllabuses. The decision to shorten the syllabuses was made considering the fact that the candidates of these public exams attended fewer in-person classes compared to the pre-Covid period.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wave of road building opens up remote hills to the world
Mixed growth in MEIs, pressure looms on external sectors
5 get death, 14 life term in Laksmipur JL leader murder
2 get death sentence, 3 life terms for killing Ctg lawyer
Like BNP, AL's front bodies shift rally date   
BNP re-schedules rally on Friday at Naya Paltan
HC orders new punishment against 5 students of IU
BTRC seeks operator's views on licence renewal, BTRA amendment


Latest News
Richarlison hat-trick seals Tottenham win in Singapore
Woman, daughter crushed under train in Cumilla
ASI found dead in Mohammadpur's SPBn barrack
Shafique's double ton puts Pakistan in command of 2nd Test
AL's associate organisations to now hold youth rally on Friday
Two cousins drown in Cumilla pond
BNP to hold rally at Nayapaltan on Friday, instead of Thursday
Two held with hemp, liquor in Sunamganj
BNP will hold rally at Nayapaltan on Friday, doesn't prefer Golapbagh
BNP can hold rally at Golapbagh, Jubo League at DU gymnasium ground
Most Read News
Remembering Tajuddin Ahmad
BNP wants to destabilise the country, not election: PM in Rome
Rupee-paid first items arrive in Bangladesh
Husband killed, wife injured in accident on Hanif flyover
Not Suhrawardy Udyan, DMP allows BNP to hold rally at Golapbagh
World Drowning Prevention Day: Bangladesh's public health diplomacy at play at the UN
Ensure rights of both patients and doctors
Importance of green strategies to safeguard fish stocks
Revoke suspension of five IU students, HC to VC
Couple found hanging in Rampura
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft