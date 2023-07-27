

Joint statement of 13 envoys 'uncalled for and unnecessary': Shahriar



"We reminded them of the Vienna Convention's Article 41, especially the 41 (a&b) which clearly says they must obey the laws and regulations of the host country and not interfere in its internal affairs.



"Their first point of contact should be the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and our officers are always ready to respond to their needs, he said.

We appreciate their communication with the media, but according to the Vienna Convention, the first point of contact should be the Foreign Ministry, he added while briefing the media about the meeting with the foreign diplomats at the Foreign Service Academy.



Replying to a question, the State Minister said we conveyed the government's displeasure over the joint statement to them, however, we highlighted fundamental flaws in the statement and asked them to refrain from such activities in future.



Earlier, the State Minister held meeting with the heads of 13 foreign missions at the State Guest House Padma who were summoned by the government over their joint statement on Tuesday. The 13 diplomats are from the US, the UK, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the European Union.



Journalists were not allowed inside the premises of the Guest House.



"We invited them. We are not calling it a summon... We summoned a UN official earlier."



State Minister said we hope they will realize that and refrain from such undiplomatic behaviour.



"In the meeting, I had read out the government's position at the briefing and would send it to all embassies and their headquarters later," he said.



He, however, said the briefing would not impact bilateral relations with these Western countries.



"They want to see the government's action against the attack, however, when they issued the statement, police had made two arrests in connection with the attack, but they had not mentioned that. "The statement has many shortcomings. It was premature and hurriedly drafted," he said.



"It is not an incident with which the whole election can be judged. None raised any allegations about irregularities during voting. Even Hero Alam cooperated with the police and said he was happy with the police response," Shahriar mentioned.



He said it was an isolated incident and is not reflective of the whole election, even the MP-elect Prof Mohammad Ali Arafat had condemned the attack immediately and asked the government to take action " the State Minister said, calling the statement "uncalled for and unnecessary." "We hope they will realize that and refrain from such undiplomatic behaviour," he added.



When asked about their response, the State Minister said few of them had tried to explain that they had issued the statement for no other reason than to help the government as part of their continuous engagement with Dhaka.



"MP-elect Prof Mohammad Ali Arafat was there at one point of the briefing," Shahriar said.



Following the assault on Hero Alam, an independent candidate in the by-election to the Dhaka-17 constituency, the United Nations, the European Union and a dozen countries condemned the attack and called for a full investigation.



Dhaka has been vocal about its displeasure over other countries commenting on Bangladesh's internal matters, with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday saying diplomats and missions in Dhaka made a big deal out of every little thing that Bangladesh did or happened in the country.



"Nowhere else in the world do ambassadors become activists and comment on a country's internal issues as a group," the Minister said.



State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Wednesday called the joint statement issued by 13 diplomats condemning an attack on Ashraful Hossen Alam, popularly known as Hero Alam, during Dhaka-17 by-polls as "uncalled for and unnecessary.""We reminded them of the Vienna Convention's Article 41, especially the 41 (a&b) which clearly says they must obey the laws and regulations of the host country and not interfere in its internal affairs."Their first point of contact should be the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and our officers are always ready to respond to their needs, he said.We appreciate their communication with the media, but according to the Vienna Convention, the first point of contact should be the Foreign Ministry, he added while briefing the media about the meeting with the foreign diplomats at the Foreign Service Academy.Replying to a question, the State Minister said we conveyed the government's displeasure over the joint statement to them, however, we highlighted fundamental flaws in the statement and asked them to refrain from such activities in future.Earlier, the State Minister held meeting with the heads of 13 foreign missions at the State Guest House Padma who were summoned by the government over their joint statement on Tuesday. The 13 diplomats are from the US, the UK, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the European Union.Journalists were not allowed inside the premises of the Guest House."We invited them. We are not calling it a summon... We summoned a UN official earlier."State Minister said we hope they will realize that and refrain from such undiplomatic behaviour."In the meeting, I had read out the government's position at the briefing and would send it to all embassies and their headquarters later," he said.He, however, said the briefing would not impact bilateral relations with these Western countries."They want to see the government's action against the attack, however, when they issued the statement, police had made two arrests in connection with the attack, but they had not mentioned that. "The statement has many shortcomings. It was premature and hurriedly drafted," he said."It is not an incident with which the whole election can be judged. None raised any allegations about irregularities during voting. Even Hero Alam cooperated with the police and said he was happy with the police response," Shahriar mentioned.He said it was an isolated incident and is not reflective of the whole election, even the MP-elect Prof Mohammad Ali Arafat had condemned the attack immediately and asked the government to take action " the State Minister said, calling the statement "uncalled for and unnecessary." "We hope they will realize that and refrain from such undiplomatic behaviour," he added.When asked about their response, the State Minister said few of them had tried to explain that they had issued the statement for no other reason than to help the government as part of their continuous engagement with Dhaka."MP-elect Prof Mohammad Ali Arafat was there at one point of the briefing," Shahriar said.Following the assault on Hero Alam, an independent candidate in the by-election to the Dhaka-17 constituency, the United Nations, the European Union and a dozen countries condemned the attack and called for a full investigation.Dhaka has been vocal about its displeasure over other countries commenting on Bangladesh's internal matters, with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday saying diplomats and missions in Dhaka made a big deal out of every little thing that Bangladesh did or happened in the country."Nowhere else in the world do ambassadors become activists and comment on a country's internal issues as a group," the Minister said.