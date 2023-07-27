PM donates Tk 7.56cr to Nat'l Heart Instt for poor heart patients  







Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, on Wednesday handed over the cheque to Mir Jamal Uddin, Director of the National Heart Institute Hospital.



Earlier in 2022, the Prime Minister had given another grant of Tk 7 crore to the same fund. In the last two years, a total Tk 145,630,000 has been donated to the Helpless Patient Service Fund from the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

The National Heart Institute and Hospital has been running the 'Helpless Patient Service Fund' for free treatment of poor and destitute patients suffering from heart disease.



Under this, all the medical services are provided free of cost to the poor and needy patients include coronary artery ring placement, pacemaker placement, heart valve replacement, open heart surgery and provision of necessary oxygenator during these surgeries.



From this fund, ASD, VSD treatment along with PDA device closure is provided to children with heart disease. Apart from this, rings are also being installed under this fund for the treatment of blood vessels in the hands and feet.



