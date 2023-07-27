Abu Ahmed sent to jail







Metropolitan Magistrate Mosharaf Hossain passed the order after Hatirjheel Police Sub Inspector Abdul Kadir produced the accused Abu Ahmed before the court with a prayer to keep him in jail.



Earlier he was arrested under section 54 of the Code of Criminal procedure (CrPc).

Police arrested Abu Ahmed from his residence at Bhadeshshore village under Golapganj upazila in Sylhet on Tuesday as Hero Alam filed a GD with Hatirjheel Police Station on Monday.



According to his allegation, the accused threatened Hero Alam with death over the phone. Abu confessed that he had threatened Hero Alam over the phone during primary interrogation after his arrest, police said.



Hero Alam, an independent candidate of recently concluded Dhaka-17 by-polls, said he received the threat which he believed was in retaliation to his filing of a case for an attack on him on July 17.



Hero Alam was attacked during voting of Dhaka-17 by-polls allegedly by ruling party activists.



