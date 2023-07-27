RAB blames recklessness of unlicenced driver for Jhalakhati bus plunge





The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has blamed the 'recklessness' of the driver, who did not have a licence to operate vehicles, for the horrific bus crash in Jhalakathi that killed 17 people.



Law enforcers arrested the bus driver, Mohan Khan, on Wednesday morning, RAB spokesperson Khandaker Al Moin said.





"Almost 55 people were travelling on the bus with 45 seats and a preliminary probe revealed that the driver's carelessness and recklessness led to the mishap," Moin said on Wednesday.



Survivors of the tragedy had complained that many people were standing inside the bus. The bus also made frequent stops, with the staff encouraging passengers to climb up to the roof when the space inside became too cramped.



Mizan was also on the roof of the bus during the accident, the RAB said earlier.



The incident on Saturday also left 35 people injured as the bus of Bashar Smriti Paribahan veered out of control and plunged into a pond in Jalkathi Sadar Chotrakanda area. The driver and supervisor fled after the incident.



Initially, police believed that an exploding tyre caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, leading to the crash.



Moin said the driver had a licence for light vehicles, not heavy ones such as buses and trucks.



"Mohan has been driving different vehicles on this route for almost three years," Moin said, adding that he began driving buses only recently. "The bus has a fitness certificate, but the driver said its speedometer was not functional." The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has blamed the 'recklessness' of the driver, who did not have a licence to operate vehicles, for the horrific bus crash in Jhalakathi that killed 17 people.Law enforcers arrested the bus driver, Mohan Khan, on Wednesday morning, RAB spokesperson Khandaker Al Moin said.It came two days after the arrest of Md Faisal alias Mizan, who was the supervisor of the vehicle. The bus helper is still on the run."Almost 55 people were travelling on the bus with 45 seats and a preliminary probe revealed that the driver's carelessness and recklessness led to the mishap," Moin said on Wednesday.Survivors of the tragedy had complained that many people were standing inside the bus. The bus also made frequent stops, with the staff encouraging passengers to climb up to the roof when the space inside became too cramped.Mizan was also on the roof of the bus during the accident, the RAB said earlier.The incident on Saturday also left 35 people injured as the bus of Bashar Smriti Paribahan veered out of control and plunged into a pond in Jalkathi Sadar Chotrakanda area. The driver and supervisor fled after the incident.Initially, police believed that an exploding tyre caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, leading to the crash.Moin said the driver had a licence for light vehicles, not heavy ones such as buses and trucks."Mohan has been driving different vehicles on this route for almost three years," Moin said, adding that he began driving buses only recently. "The bus has a fitness certificate, but the driver said its speedometer was not functional."