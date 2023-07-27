Video
Thursday, 27 July, 2023
BB eases diploma requirements for promotion in NFBIs

Published : Thursday, 27 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Wednesday issued a circular relaxing the diploma degree requirements for the promotions of the officials of non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs).

Earlier on last Sunday, the central bank had announced the same policy for promotion of bankers.

The latest circular states that senior or high ranked officers who were appointed or promoted prior to the introduction of the mandate of a banking diploma, will not fall under the purview of the new guidelines.

However, after receiving one promotion, a diploma will be necessary for any subsequent level of promotion, as stated in a release issued by the central bank.

According to the new guidelines, officers of various departments who are exempted from the obligation must pass the Banking Professional Examination if they are to join any department related to basic services related to financing business of financial institutions.


