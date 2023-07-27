Rohingya man beaten to death by ARSA men in Kutapalong camp





COX'S BAZAR, Jul 26: A Rohingya man was beaten to death allegedly by members of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) at Kutupalong Rohingya camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar district on Wednesday morning.



The incident took place under a bridge at Kutupalong Camp No-2, police said. The deceased was identified as Md Ishaque, 48, a resident of A-1 block under Balukhali Camp-7 of the upazila.





Being informed, police later recovered the body from the spot and launched a drive to arrest the criminals, he said.



After the primary investigation, police learned that ARSA criminals carried out the murder over establishing supremacy in the camps, he added.



Later, the body was sent to Cox's Bazar General Hospital for autopsy and process to file a case in this regard is under way, said Sheikh Mohammad Ali, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ukhiya Police Station.



