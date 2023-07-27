BNP must take responsibility if public safety is disturbed during movement: Quader







"If BNP creates any kind of terrorism and violence in the name of movement, Awami League will deal with it along with people. If the peaceful environment is hampered in any way and public safety is disturbed, the BNP will have to take responsibility for it, "he said.



He said this in a statement sent to the media on Wednesday, condemning the 'misleading' and 'motivated' political statements of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

In the statement, Quader said history says that terrorism and lies are the main tools of BNP's politics.



BNP and its allies have repeatedly disrupted the democratic progress of this country and BNP's main aim is to grab power by any means by holding the people hostage by creating fear in the mind of people, he said. The Awami League general secretary said BNP leaders who destroyed democracy in Bangladesh are standing in front of people wearing the mask of democracy. People know the faces behind the masks well and so they have not responded to any call of BNP and they will not get any support of people in future, he added.



He urged BNP to come back from the path of conspiracy and face the people through elections. �UNB



