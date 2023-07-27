Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 July, 2023, 3:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP must take responsibility if public safety is disturbed during movement: Quader

Published : Thursday, 27 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has warned that BNP will have to shoulder responsibility for any kind of terrorism and violence in the name of movement.

"If BNP creates any kind of terrorism and violence in the name of movement, Awami League will deal with it along with people. If the peaceful environment is hampered in any way and public safety is disturbed, the BNP will have to take responsibility for it, "he said.

He said this in a statement sent to the media on Wednesday, condemning the 'misleading' and 'motivated' political statements of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

In the statement, Quader said history says that terrorism and lies are the main tools of BNP's politics.

BNP and its allies have repeatedly disrupted the democratic progress of this country and BNP's main aim is to grab power by any means by holding the people hostage by creating fear in the mind of people, he said. The Awami League general secretary said BNP leaders who destroyed democracy in Bangladesh are standing in front of people wearing the mask of democracy. People know the faces behind the masks well and so they have not responded to any call of BNP and they will not get any support of people in future, he added.

He urged BNP to come back from the path of conspiracy and face the people through elections.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RAB blames recklessness of unlicenced driver for Jhalakhati bus plunge
BB eases diploma requirements for promotion in NFBIs
Rohingya man beaten to death by ARSA men in Kutapalong camp
BNP must take responsibility if public safety is disturbed during movement: Quader
Ferry service opens at Kalurghat
BNP wants abnormal situation, not polls: PM
Tight security for Ashura, Tazia rallies to be ensured: DMP Commissioner
Maintain status quo in proceedings of labour law violation by Dr Yunus: SC Chamber court


Latest News
Richarlison hat-trick seals Tottenham win in Singapore
Woman, daughter crushed under train in Cumilla
ASI found dead in Mohammadpur's SPBn barrack
Shafique's double ton puts Pakistan in command of 2nd Test
AL's associate organisations to now hold youth rally on Friday
Two cousins drown in Cumilla pond
BNP to hold rally at Nayapaltan on Friday, instead of Thursday
Two held with hemp, liquor in Sunamganj
BNP will hold rally at Nayapaltan on Friday, doesn't prefer Golapbagh
BNP can hold rally at Golapbagh, Jubo League at DU gymnasium ground
Most Read News
Remembering Tajuddin Ahmad
BNP wants to destabilise the country, not election: PM in Rome
Rupee-paid first items arrive in Bangladesh
Husband killed, wife injured in accident on Hanif flyover
Not Suhrawardy Udyan, DMP allows BNP to hold rally at Golapbagh
World Drowning Prevention Day: Bangladesh's public health diplomacy at play at the UN
Ensure rights of both patients and doctors
Importance of green strategies to safeguard fish stocks
Revoke suspension of five IU students, HC to VC
Couple found hanging in Rampura
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft