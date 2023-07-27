Ferry service opens at Kalurghat







But there no vehicles are seen to use the ferry service. Because, the Bangladesh Railway Authority does not suspend the movement of vehicles over the bridge.



Abu Jafar Mia, Chief Engineer of Bangladesh Railway said that the renovation works of the existing century-old Kalurghat Railway Bridge is expected to begin next week.

At that time, movement of vehicles over the bridge will be totally suspended, he said.



Bangladesh Railway appointed Max Infrastructure Limited as the contractor for renovation works of the bridge on June 18.



Following a tender process, Max Infrastructure Limited was selected as the lowest bidder and signed the contract with the Bangladesh Railway (East Zone).



The contractor will prioritise the repair of the bridge span and railway track to establish a direct rail link to Cox's Bazar by September. Concurrently, the company will complete other works such as the road for vehicles and walkways within the stipulated time.



The project, valued at Tk 43 crore, aims to make the bridge suitable for heavy trains and vehicles.



The appointed contractor has already brought all machineries at the bridge site for beginning renovation works, Abu Jafar Mia said.



He also said that the renovation works of the bridge will continue for 8 months.



"We shall complete the works suitable for movement of train on the bridge within three months," adding he said "next five months we shall finish other ancillary works of the bridge."



During the renovation works, the movement of vehicles on the Karnaphuli Bridge will remain suspended.



For this reason, the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) has taken a step to introduce ferry service near the bridge on the river Karnaphuli for ferrying the vehicles.



Presently three ferries have already been anchored in the river in the Kalurghat area.



Initially, two ferries will be used for carrying heavy vehicles.



Another one will be kept as a reserve.



Executive Engineer of Bangladesh Railway told the Daily Observer they have already invited tenders for the sixth time as they could not find any tender in the fifth time.



In the fifth time on July 11, no tender has been dropped for introduction ferry service in the river Karnaphuli for facilitating the renovation works of the age-old railway bridge.



The Bangladesh Railway (BR) was interested to open a call for bids in March last to renovate the Kalurghat Bridge over the Karnaphuli Riverin Chattogram, in line with the completion of the Dohazari-Cox's Bazar rail line.



Accordingly, ferry service in Kalurghat over Kanaphuli was scheduled to be introduced in March last.



According to BR sources, first tender had been invited for appointment of ferry service in March last.



But there was no tender dropped for the works. Second time was also nil tenders for the purpose.



Then third time had been invited which was opened on May 30 and the authorities found three tenders. But one of them was fake tender.



In the fourth time also two tenders have been dropped. Of them one tender was invalid.



The government had taken the decision to introduce ferry service at Kalurghat in order to renovate the existing age-old Kalurghat Railway Bridge.



