Thursday, 27 July, 2023, 3:15 AM
Tight security for Ashura, Tazia rallies to be ensured: DMP Commissioner

Published : Thursday, 27 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandkar Golam Faruq on Wednesday said tight security measures will be ensured for the smooth celebration of holy Ashura and Tazia processions in the city.

"Security will be ensured through proper coordination of Tazia mourning procession to be held on the occasion of Ashura, the biggest religious event of the Shia community," he said.

After inspecting the security arrangements centering the Hussni Dalan Imambara (Hussni Building), the Commissioner addressed a press briefing in presence of the Shia community leaders.

He said Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), will be observed in the country on Saturday (July 29) as the Muharram moon was sighted in Bangladesh sky.

About the security arrangement, Faruq said the entire area will be brought under Close Circuit Cameras, adding, "The roads will also be covered by CCCs."

Police including plain clothed will be deployed in the front and the behind the procession and the DMP will always be on the lookout for the overall security of the event.

"Dog squad and also manual sweeping of the entire area will be done to prevent any untoward incident.

 The Ashura celebration and Tazia mourning procession will be covered by the cameras," he added.

The DMP Commissioner requested all not to play drums loudly, not to join the procession with a sheet wrapped around the body and not to hit the body for blood injury.

Calling upon the city dwellers, he said the religious ceremonies of Muharram will be completed safely with the cooperation of all.

Replying to a question, Faruq said it is the responsibility of the DMP to ensure safety and security to the city dwellers as well as political parties, who hold rallies.

He urged the political parties to hold their programmes on the weekly holidays instead of working days, as the people used to suffer due to their programmes.

Additional Commissioners AKM Hafiz Akhtar; Dr Khandkar Mahid Uddin, Md Ashrafuzzaman; Md Munibur Rahman and CTTC Chief Md Asaduzzaman, Joint Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and officers of various ranks were present. The day is a public holiday.    �BSS


