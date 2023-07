Death anniv



The is the 31s' death anniversary of Md Salahuddin Faroque, Managing Director of Modhumita Group, Eldest son of late Md Sirajuddin, founder of Modhumita Group will be observed on Thursday. Relatives, friends and well-wishers have been requested to pray for the salvation of the departed soul.