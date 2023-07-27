Video
Thursday, 27 July, 2023
City News

JUSC to hold Nat’l Math Olympiad on July 28, 29

Published : Thursday, 27 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
JU Correspondent

Jahangirnagar University Science Club is going to organise the 9th edition of National Math Olympiad and 5th edition of National Science Festival on July 28 and 29 respectively.

Math Olympiad Convener Tareq Mahmud and Science Festival Convener Md Al-Mamun jointly disclosed the events at the conference room of the university's Teacher-Student Centre on Wednesday.

"A total of four thousand students of Class VI to XII are eligible to contest the Olympiad-which will be held under two categories-school and college, and first 5 from each class will be awarded," Tareq said.

Al Mamun said, "A total of one thousand participants from schools, colleges, and universities will contest the Science Festival in six segments including quiz, rubix cube solving, science open speech."


