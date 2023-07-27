Bangladesh Red Crescent Society takes urgent action to combat escalating dengue caseload







As the number of cases and fatalities continues to rise, the BDRCS, in collaboration with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and in-country partner national societies, is taking urgent measures to combat the spread of the mosquito-borne disease and providing much-needed support to affected communities, reads a press release.



"According to the Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS), between 1 and 25 July, about 30,000 people were affected, and 154 died. To address this crisis, more than 150 BDRCS volunteers trained in Epidemic Control for Volunteers (ECV) and Community-Based Health and First Aid (CBHFA), are mobilized to address this health emergency," it said.

One of the major concerns is the shortage of concentrated platelet supplies, given the significant increase in dengue cases. The BDRCS, with its nationwide blood bank system, is ensuring continuous support to meet the rising demand.



The Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College and Hospital (HFRCMCH) is well-equipped to treat dengue patients. The Hospital has admitted and treated 714 dengue patients as of July 25, with 220 patients still receiving medical care. In addition, BDRCS Chattogram Blood Bank distributed 462 concentrated platelets this year, while BDRCS Dhaka Blood Bank distributed 1,561 concentrated platelets," added the release.



Awareness and prevention are vital components of the BDRCS's response strategy. Working closely with Dhaka and Chattogram City Corporations, BDRCS volunteers are actively engaged in awareness campaigns and cleaning activities, it said. �UNB



