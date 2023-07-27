Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 July, 2023, 3:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Bangladesh Red Crescent Society takes urgent action to combat escalating dengue caseload

Published : Thursday, 27 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

The Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) is actively responding to the alarming rise in Dengue cases and fatalities across the country.

As the number of cases and fatalities continues to rise, the BDRCS, in collaboration with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and in-country partner national societies, is taking urgent measures to combat the spread of the mosquito-borne disease and providing much-needed support to affected communities, reads a press release.

"According to the Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS), between 1 and 25 July, about 30,000 people were affected, and 154 died. To address this crisis, more than 150 BDRCS volunteers trained in Epidemic Control for Volunteers (ECV) and Community-Based Health and First Aid (CBHFA), are mobilized to address this health emergency," it said.

One of the major concerns is the shortage of concentrated platelet supplies, given the significant increase in dengue cases. The BDRCS, with its nationwide blood bank system, is ensuring continuous support to meet the rising demand.

The Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College and Hospital (HFRCMCH) is well-equipped to treat dengue patients. The Hospital has admitted and treated 714 dengue patients as of July 25, with 220 patients still receiving medical care. In addition, BDRCS Chattogram Blood Bank distributed 462 concentrated platelets this year, while BDRCS Dhaka Blood Bank distributed 1,561 concentrated platelets," added the release.

Awareness and prevention are vital components of the BDRCS's response strategy. Working closely with Dhaka and Chattogram City Corporations, BDRCS volunteers are actively engaged in awareness campaigns and cleaning activities, it said.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Death anniv
Young couple found dead in city, police suspect suicide
JUSC to hold Nat’l Math Olympiad on July 28, 29
Covid-19: BD reports 38 new cases
Stop unfit vehicles, conduct mobile courts to prevent road accidents: National Committee
Bangladesh Red Crescent Society takes urgent action to combat escalating dengue caseload
Two-day APRAC begins at DU
No alternative to strengthening tobacco control law to safeguard children, adolescents


Latest News
Richarlison hat-trick seals Tottenham win in Singapore
Woman, daughter crushed under train in Cumilla
ASI found dead in Mohammadpur's SPBn barrack
Shafique's double ton puts Pakistan in command of 2nd Test
AL's associate organisations to now hold youth rally on Friday
Two cousins drown in Cumilla pond
BNP to hold rally at Nayapaltan on Friday, instead of Thursday
Two held with hemp, liquor in Sunamganj
BNP will hold rally at Nayapaltan on Friday, doesn't prefer Golapbagh
BNP can hold rally at Golapbagh, Jubo League at DU gymnasium ground
Most Read News
Remembering Tajuddin Ahmad
BNP wants to destabilise the country, not election: PM in Rome
Rupee-paid first items arrive in Bangladesh
Husband killed, wife injured in accident on Hanif flyover
Not Suhrawardy Udyan, DMP allows BNP to hold rally at Golapbagh
World Drowning Prevention Day: Bangladesh's public health diplomacy at play at the UN
Ensure rights of both patients and doctors
Importance of green strategies to safeguard fish stocks
Couple found hanging in Rampura
Revoke suspension of five IU students, HC to VC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft