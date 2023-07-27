Two-day APRAC begins at DU







Speaker of Bangladesh National Parliament Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury addressed the conference as chief guest.



Right to Food Bangladesh has organised this event.

Chairman of Right to Food Bangladesh Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad presided over the inaugural session while Planning Minister MA Mannan, DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Agricultural and Livestock Development, Nepal Sanjeev Kumar Karn and Country Director of CARE Bangladesh Ramesh Singh addressed it as special guests.



Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury emphasised on strengthening regional cooperation as well as taking integrated approach to make food-secured Asia-Pacific region.



She said, "Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had taken revolutionary measures for the development of agriculture sector in Bangladesh soon after our independence."

