

New navy chief calls on President Shahabuddin



Congratulating the new navy chief, the presidentsaid that the role of Bangladesh Navy in extracting and preserving the marine resources of the region is very important along with protecting the sovereignty of the country's vast sea area, President's press secretary Joynal Abedin told reporters.



The president said that the government is implementing the Forces Goal 2030 for the development of the armed forces. As a result, Bangladesh Navy has become a three-dimensional, efficient and smart force on Wednesday.

He expressed hope that the Bangladesh Navy will become a more modern, technological and powerful force under the leadership of the newly appointed chief.



The navy chief sought the cooperation and guidance of the president in carrying out his duties.

He also briefed the president about various activities of Bangladesh Navy. �UNB



