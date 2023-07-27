Video
Implement assistant teacher’s just right of 10th grade

Published : Thursday, 27 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Qualification benchmarks of male and female is same for primary assistant teachers. According to the circular at first a graduate batch joined the section. Although most of the primary teachers are not only graduate but also post graduate, third class (13th grade) rank is implemented to them. In this case, the primary assistant teachers are highly discriminated. If we look at different sectors of our country we can see that high school teacher's qualification is graduation and this pay scale is 10th grade. The qualification of sub-inspector of police is graduation and this pay scale is also 10th grade. To be nurse, B.S.C in nursing is needed and they get 10th grade pay scale.

Teaching is not only profession, a teacher teaches in the classroom by practice and experience. A dutiful teacher can change student, society and country. Everything in the school is changed by teacher's honestly, faith and motivation.  Teachers are scholars of society, indicating, the way.

To improve education system of Bangladesh the right of teachers could be fulfilled pragmatically. Teacher's dignity will be unaffected if assistant teacher will be promoted to 10th grade.

Gazi Arif Mannan
Assistant teacher, Jagatpur GPS
Fulgazi, Feni



