Thursday, 27 July, 2023
Editorial

We welcome govt move to amend DSA

Published : Thursday, 27 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM

This is good news that the government has taken necessary measures to amend the much-talked about Digital Security Act (DSA) which is expected to shake off the shackles, at least to some extent, from the media.

Journalists and human rights organizations have welcomed the government's move with the hope that the amendments would bring a sigh of relief to the journalist community and de-stigmatize the government with the assurance that DSA would no longer be sued as a means of weapon to muzzle the media.
 
According to a report published in this daily on Wednesday, the European Union (EU) expressed its satisfaction over the government's move to revise the DSA and the country's other labour laws. This remark came during a meeting between a visiting EU delegation led by the Special Representative for Human Rights, Eamon Gilmore, and an official from the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's office.

Earlier, Law Minister Anisul Huq in a recent meeting with the US State Department's Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya in Dhaka disclosed that the DSA would be amended by September this year.

Although the government has claimed that the DSA was not enacted with the objective of curbing the free press or freedom of expression, it has been widely criticized by the UN, US and EU led media coalition and so many other human rights organisations describing it as repressive and uncalled for.

Amid widespread criticisms, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights had given a technical note to review the DSA and accordingly, necessary steps are being taken to reform it in the interest of press freedom.    

Some human rights bodies including the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) have long been demanding the suspension of DSA saying that it has been used across the country to detain, harass and intimidate journalists and human rights defenders and to gag critical voices online.

DSA which was introduced in 2018 allowed law enforcing agencies to arrest people without a warrant. As a result, it has been used so arbitrarily by a section of law enforcers to suppress dissent, stifle the voice of the media and torture the media workers.

Random misuse of various repressive clauses of DSA every now and then has apparently made it contrary to the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression. Even inappropriate use of DSA has gone to such extent that is now termed as against the spirit of freedom of press.

With the modifications to DSA in sight, we are left hoping that these amendments will let journalist perform their duties without any fear and intimidation.


