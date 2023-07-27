

Joy is a real game changer for our ICT industry



Sajeeb Wazed Joy's affinity to his grandfather's beliefs is embodied in his name's origin tale. In Bangla, the word "joy" denotes "victory," signifying the success of the Bengali people's fight for independence. Born on July 27, 1971, Sajeeb Wazed Joy has always carried this legacy with him because he recognizes the value of promoting growth and development for the sake of society.



Sajeeb Wazed Joy has a genuinely impressive educational background, which is consistent with his everlasting commitment to his native Bangladesh. In order to start his academic career, he pursued a bachelor's degree in computer science from the prominent University of Texas in the United States. He gained a solid knowledge of the fundamental ideas and uses of technology as a result of his educational background, establishing the framework for his future contributions to the field of information and communication technology (ICT). After earning his bachelor's degree, Joy decided to attend Harvard University for a master's program in public administration because he was passionate about learning and wanted to have a significant effect on his country. Sajeeb Wazed Joy is positioned to be a catalyst for change in the area of technology and innovation because of the combination of his bachelor's degree in computer science and his master's degree in public administration. He had a comprehensive viewpoint thanks to his distinctive educational background, which helped him bridge the gap between cutting-edge technology and efficient government.

Sajeeb Wazed Joy's tireless efforts to develop Bangladesh's Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry have significantly contributed to the change of the country. Joy has been instrumental in establishing Bangladesh as a center of digital innovation. He did this by recognizing the enormous potential of technology as a catalyst for societal and economic progress. Sajeeb Wazed Joy's role as the country's digital transformation's architect is defined by his bold transformational plan. Bangladesh is now a major player on the international stage thanks to his relentless dedication to seizing the opportunities presented by the digital era.



The creation of high-tech parks all around the nation is one of his major accomplishments. Under Joy's direction, the government actively worked to foster an atmosphere that would support technical developments. These tech parks act as vibrant hubs for digital innovation, entrepreneurship, and cooperation. Examples include the Software Technology Park in Jessore and the CUET IT Bussiness Incubator, the country's first university based incubator. They offer a platform for connecting, exchanging ideas, and utilizing one another's knowledge for local entrepreneurs, firms, and multinational corporations. The development of an innovative culture, the improvement of technology, and the luring of investments in the ICT industry have all been made possible by the hi-tech parks. Additionally, Joy has had a significant role in luring FDI into the ICT industry.



Sajeeb Wazed Joy's focus on the expansion of optical fiber broadband has changed the game, especially in bridging the digital gap between urban and rural areas. It has improved access to healthcare services by enabling patients in remote locations to communicate with physicians and specialists via video chat, use telemedicine resources, and get prompt medical guidance. By giving farmers access to real-time market data, weather forecasts, and best agricultural practices so they can make educated decisions and maximize output, technology has also facilitated agricultural breakthroughs.High-speed internet access has also sped up digital innovation and the development of Bangladesh's technology sector. This has strengthened the local IT sector and established Bangladesh as a regional hotspot for digital innovation.



Sajeeb Wazed Joy understands the potential of technology to enhance healthcare delivery and access, and the "Smart Bangladesh" vision includes healthcare as well. People may get specialist treatment, receive prompt medical advice, and efficiently manage their health thanks to telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, and electronic health records. Joy promotes the use of technology in government to increase openness, effectiveness, and citizen involvement. Initiatives in e-governance, such digital citizen services, online portals, and mobile applications, streamline administrative procedures, cut down on red tape, and guarantee quick service. As a result, the relationship between citizens and the state is strengthened and a more accountable and participatory government system is promoted.



Joy's vision and efforts are revealed by his words 'do not imitate, innovate'. His persistent efforts to develop the ICT industry, create high-tech parks, expand optical fiber internet, and foster innovation have put the country on a course for development and wealth. Joy has emerged as a change agent, encouraging future generations to embrace technology, innovation, research and skill development to create a better future. He does this by focusing on preparing for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and realizing Bangabandhu's ideal. Bangladesh is indebted to this inspirational man, whose efforts continue to influence the future of the country.



The writer is a prominent educationist, researcher and technology expert and a member of University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC), Director of Bangladesh Satellite Company Ltd. (BSCL) and President of Education, Research and Development Forum Bangladesh (ERDFB) and Vice President, Amrai Digital Bangladesh Bangladesh, a developing nation in South Asia, has made impressive progress in recent years to establish itself as a country with a burgeoning economy. Sajeeb Wazed Joy, a visionary leader who has been instrumental in influencing the nation's digital environment and propelling the idea of a Smart Bangladesh, is at the forefront of this development. Joy's dedication to realizing his grandfather's vision of a flourishing country as the grandson of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is extremely remarkable.Sajeeb Wazed Joy's affinity to his grandfather's beliefs is embodied in his name's origin tale. In Bangla, the word "joy" denotes "victory," signifying the success of the Bengali people's fight for independence. Born on July 27, 1971, Sajeeb Wazed Joy has always carried this legacy with him because he recognizes the value of promoting growth and development for the sake of society.Sajeeb Wazed Joy has a genuinely impressive educational background, which is consistent with his everlasting commitment to his native Bangladesh. In order to start his academic career, he pursued a bachelor's degree in computer science from the prominent University of Texas in the United States. He gained a solid knowledge of the fundamental ideas and uses of technology as a result of his educational background, establishing the framework for his future contributions to the field of information and communication technology (ICT). After earning his bachelor's degree, Joy decided to attend Harvard University for a master's program in public administration because he was passionate about learning and wanted to have a significant effect on his country. Sajeeb Wazed Joy is positioned to be a catalyst for change in the area of technology and innovation because of the combination of his bachelor's degree in computer science and his master's degree in public administration. He had a comprehensive viewpoint thanks to his distinctive educational background, which helped him bridge the gap between cutting-edge technology and efficient government.Sajeeb Wazed Joy's tireless efforts to develop Bangladesh's Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry have significantly contributed to the change of the country. Joy has been instrumental in establishing Bangladesh as a center of digital innovation. He did this by recognizing the enormous potential of technology as a catalyst for societal and economic progress. Sajeeb Wazed Joy's role as the country's digital transformation's architect is defined by his bold transformational plan. Bangladesh is now a major player on the international stage thanks to his relentless dedication to seizing the opportunities presented by the digital era.The creation of high-tech parks all around the nation is one of his major accomplishments. Under Joy's direction, the government actively worked to foster an atmosphere that would support technical developments. These tech parks act as vibrant hubs for digital innovation, entrepreneurship, and cooperation. Examples include the Software Technology Park in Jessore and the CUET IT Bussiness Incubator, the country's first university based incubator. They offer a platform for connecting, exchanging ideas, and utilizing one another's knowledge for local entrepreneurs, firms, and multinational corporations. The development of an innovative culture, the improvement of technology, and the luring of investments in the ICT industry have all been made possible by the hi-tech parks. Additionally, Joy has had a significant role in luring FDI into the ICT industry.Sajeeb Wazed Joy's focus on the expansion of optical fiber broadband has changed the game, especially in bridging the digital gap between urban and rural areas. It has improved access to healthcare services by enabling patients in remote locations to communicate with physicians and specialists via video chat, use telemedicine resources, and get prompt medical guidance. By giving farmers access to real-time market data, weather forecasts, and best agricultural practices so they can make educated decisions and maximize output, technology has also facilitated agricultural breakthroughs.High-speed internet access has also sped up digital innovation and the development of Bangladesh's technology sector. This has strengthened the local IT sector and established Bangladesh as a regional hotspot for digital innovation.Sajeeb Wazed Joy understands the potential of technology to enhance healthcare delivery and access, and the "Smart Bangladesh" vision includes healthcare as well. People may get specialist treatment, receive prompt medical advice, and efficiently manage their health thanks to telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, and electronic health records. Joy promotes the use of technology in government to increase openness, effectiveness, and citizen involvement. Initiatives in e-governance, such digital citizen services, online portals, and mobile applications, streamline administrative procedures, cut down on red tape, and guarantee quick service. As a result, the relationship between citizens and the state is strengthened and a more accountable and participatory government system is promoted.Joy's vision and efforts are revealed by his words 'do not imitate, innovate'. His persistent efforts to develop the ICT industry, create high-tech parks, expand optical fiber internet, and foster innovation have put the country on a course for development and wealth. Joy has emerged as a change agent, encouraging future generations to embrace technology, innovation, research and skill development to create a better future. He does this by focusing on preparing for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and realizing Bangabandhu's ideal. Bangladesh is indebted to this inspirational man, whose efforts continue to influence the future of the country.The writer is a prominent educationist, researcher and technology expert and a member of University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC), Director of Bangladesh Satellite Company Ltd. (BSCL) and President of Education, Research and Development Forum Bangladesh (ERDFB) and Vice President, Amrai Digital Bangladesh