

Dengue is linked to climate change in Bangladesh



However, in 2023 the country's dengue situation has reached to such a level which is deepening health crisis. The pre-monsoon survey of the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) reveals that dengue situation is getting worse this year. Different sources say that the number of dengue cases in the last five months is six times that of last year. Health experts predict that dengue hospitalization and deaths in the country may reach a peak in August and September this year.



As of July 16, 2023, according to the DGHS, more than 11000 dengue patients were hospitalized in Bangladesh. Sources say that in the first half of July in 2023 dengue casualty reached 100 and as of July 24 the country has seen the casualty of at least 176 people for dengue. Besides, the number of people being affected every day is on an alarming rise.

Dengue is the most common mosquito-borne viral disease in the world. It is a single positive-stranded RNA virus which comes of the family Flaviviridae. Dengue virus is transmitted through the bite of a female mosquito of Aedes species. It is evident that Aedes mosquitoes not only bear the germ of Aedes viruses but also the germ of Chikungunya, Zika and Yellow fever viruses. Besides, Aedes mosquitoes are not the sole agent of spreading dengue virus, rather any species of mosquitoes can spread the germ of dengue fever after it bites the infected one. Thus, large outbreak occursshortly.



Aedes lays eggs on flower tubs and stagnant water on roof. But different surveys have found that water accumulated in bottles, packets, cans, containers, barrels, abandoned tires, and brick pits in various public places are the hot spots of their breeding. Again, it has revealed that under-construction buildings and structures are the places favorable for the breeding of the Aedes mosquitoes. A recent survey by the DGHS has found that discarded tires, flooded floors (basement or otherwise), and plastic drums are three of the most common breeding places for Aedes mosquitoes.



Last year a study conducted by the World Bank found a link between climate change in Bangladesh and the rise of dengue and some other diseases. It revealed that climatic change caused by falling humidity levels, rising temperatures, and increasing rainfallis accelerating the risk of dengue spread.



However, this year we notice that traditional symptoms of dengue fever have changed which brings the risk of more unexpected casualties and adds more risks to the infected. As many of the traditional symptoms remain unexposed, many patients fail to recognize dengue and are found to seek treatment when they go into critical condition.



Again, it is frustrating to hear from the concerned of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) that due to funding constraints, the Health department is unable to monitor the dengue situation as well as to have any information about the strain of dengue virus that has broken out this year.



Besides, many claim that due to the lack of coordination between the local government and health ministry dengue situation is getting out of control. Again, the question may be pertinent to raise; does the responsibility of city corporations only give advance warning of city dwellers about dengue situation? Do they have enough room to deny the responsibility of taking comprehensive steps to control the Aedes population?



It is good to see that city corporations are carrying out dengue prevention activities. Despite their ongoing campaigns infection rate is going up abnormally. However, majority of people claim that mosquito prevention activities including spraying for killing mosquitoesshould be run around the year. It is also important to make people aware of their personal precautions about how to deal with dengue.



Following the number of cases of dengue infection and fatalitiesHealth Minister has urged Dhaka city corporations to accelerate their campaigns in controlling dengue situation. He assures people that health division is ready to deal with dengue. Every government hospital throughout the country has opened up special dengue dedicated unit to provide one stop service for dengue patients.



But the question is how far our medical staffs arededicated at the dengue dedicated units? Recently I have had an awkward experience at a government hospital in Dhaka city where I had to go for my mother's treatment as she was caught with dengue. It was good to see that all the arrangements of treating dengue patients were quite okay but there was a dearth of dedicated medical staffs in the hospital. The indifferent attitudes of some medical staffs shocked meenormously. Truly, it has appeared to me that what will we do with so many hospitals and medical centers unless medical staffs are ignited with true professionalism having big hearts to serve the humanity?



Our great leader the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dreamed of building 'Sonar Bangladesh'. Obviously,our prudent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly to turn every dream of Bangabandhu into reality.These days the country has made a tremendous success in every sector under the leadership of our honorable Prime Minister. However, in making 'Sonar Bangladesh' there is no alternative to producing Sonar Manush(goodsouls) who will show their professionalism and extend their hands to the service of the humanity. Again, it is very expected that it should be our concerted responsibility to combat dengue menace.



The writer teaches at Prime University and a research scholar at the IBS



Since the last some years the country has been experiencing an alarming rise of dengue situation. However, the highest number of annual deaths due to dengue was reported in 2022. Sources say that 92 per cent of dengue infection spread between the months of August and September in 2022 taking a toll of 281 lives. All eightdivisions reported the spread of dengue along with casualties. It was reported as the second highest number of cases while the dengue situation in 2019 was reported the first highest number of cases in the last twenty years.Amid the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic the country also struggled for dengue cases but the number of cases was relatively lower.However, in 2023 the country's dengue situation has reached to such a level which is deepening health crisis. The pre-monsoon survey of the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) reveals that dengue situation is getting worse this year. Different sources say that the number of dengue cases in the last five months is six times that of last year. Health experts predict that dengue hospitalization and deaths in the country may reach a peak in August and September this year.As of July 16, 2023, according to the DGHS, more than 11000 dengue patients were hospitalized in Bangladesh. Sources say that in the first half of July in 2023 dengue casualty reached 100 and as of July 24 the country has seen the casualty of at least 176 people for dengue. Besides, the number of people being affected every day is on an alarming rise.Dengue is the most common mosquito-borne viral disease in the world. It is a single positive-stranded RNA virus which comes of the family Flaviviridae. Dengue virus is transmitted through the bite of a female mosquito of Aedes species. It is evident that Aedes mosquitoes not only bear the germ of Aedes viruses but also the germ of Chikungunya, Zika and Yellow fever viruses. Besides, Aedes mosquitoes are not the sole agent of spreading dengue virus, rather any species of mosquitoes can spread the germ of dengue fever after it bites the infected one. Thus, large outbreak occursshortly.Aedes lays eggs on flower tubs and stagnant water on roof. But different surveys have found that water accumulated in bottles, packets, cans, containers, barrels, abandoned tires, and brick pits in various public places are the hot spots of their breeding. Again, it has revealed that under-construction buildings and structures are the places favorable for the breeding of the Aedes mosquitoes. A recent survey by the DGHS has found that discarded tires, flooded floors (basement or otherwise), and plastic drums are three of the most common breeding places for Aedes mosquitoes.Last year a study conducted by the World Bank found a link between climate change in Bangladesh and the rise of dengue and some other diseases. It revealed that climatic change caused by falling humidity levels, rising temperatures, and increasing rainfallis accelerating the risk of dengue spread.However, this year we notice that traditional symptoms of dengue fever have changed which brings the risk of more unexpected casualties and adds more risks to the infected. As many of the traditional symptoms remain unexposed, many patients fail to recognize dengue and are found to seek treatment when they go into critical condition.Again, it is frustrating to hear from the concerned of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) that due to funding constraints, the Health department is unable to monitor the dengue situation as well as to have any information about the strain of dengue virus that has broken out this year.Besides, many claim that due to the lack of coordination between the local government and health ministry dengue situation is getting out of control. Again, the question may be pertinent to raise; does the responsibility of city corporations only give advance warning of city dwellers about dengue situation? Do they have enough room to deny the responsibility of taking comprehensive steps to control the Aedes population?It is good to see that city corporations are carrying out dengue prevention activities. Despite their ongoing campaigns infection rate is going up abnormally. However, majority of people claim that mosquito prevention activities including spraying for killing mosquitoesshould be run around the year. It is also important to make people aware of their personal precautions about how to deal with dengue.Following the number of cases of dengue infection and fatalitiesHealth Minister has urged Dhaka city corporations to accelerate their campaigns in controlling dengue situation. He assures people that health division is ready to deal with dengue. Every government hospital throughout the country has opened up special dengue dedicated unit to provide one stop service for dengue patients.But the question is how far our medical staffs arededicated at the dengue dedicated units? Recently I have had an awkward experience at a government hospital in Dhaka city where I had to go for my mother's treatment as she was caught with dengue. It was good to see that all the arrangements of treating dengue patients were quite okay but there was a dearth of dedicated medical staffs in the hospital. The indifferent attitudes of some medical staffs shocked meenormously. Truly, it has appeared to me that what will we do with so many hospitals and medical centers unless medical staffs are ignited with true professionalism having big hearts to serve the humanity?Our great leader the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dreamed of building 'Sonar Bangladesh'. Obviously,our prudent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly to turn every dream of Bangabandhu into reality.These days the country has made a tremendous success in every sector under the leadership of our honorable Prime Minister. However, in making 'Sonar Bangladesh' there is no alternative to producing Sonar Manush(goodsouls) who will show their professionalism and extend their hands to the service of the humanity. Again, it is very expected that it should be our concerted responsibility to combat dengue menace.The writer teaches at Prime University and a research scholar at the IBS