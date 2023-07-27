

Methanol could be an alternative fuel for our economy



Methanol, an achromatic liquid, is primarily produced from natural gas, coal, organic waste, or carbon dioxide. It has chemical and physical fuel properties similar to ethanol. Conventionally, methanol is produced from petroleum products (synthesis gas) via hydrogenation of Carbon mono oxide and Carbon dioxide and reversed water-gas shift reaction.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the first methanol consignment to Bangladesh from Assam saying this will boost the petrochemicals sector in Assam and the entire Northeast." It's another initiative of engaging Bangladesh with India's northeastern part while a number of initiatives have been taken to boost trade and connectivity with various parts of India. In March this year, a 131.57-km cross-border Indo-Bangla friendship pipeline has been inaugurated, through which Bangladesh imports petroleum, especially diesel from India. It has eased significant pressure from Bangladesh as the country was struggling to import diesel due to the price surge caused by the Russia-Ukraine war. When global oil prices are on the rise, India has imported diesel from Russia at 40 percent lower prices. Consequently, Bangladesh has also been able to import diesel from India at a lower-than-usual price through the Maitree pipeline.

However, before getting the special advantage from Russia, India was looking forward to reducing its dependency on imported fossil fuels. As a part of this strategy, India planned to set up five methanol plants based on high ash coal, five DME plants, and one natural gas-based methanol production plant with a production capacity of 20 million tonnes per annum. Primarily, it has initiated the first high ash coal to methanol plant on its indigenous technology as a pilot project.



NITI Aayog, the state-run policy think tank introduced a methanol economy program, which is aimed at reducing oil import bills and reducing greenhouse emissions. According to NITI Aayog, the Methanol economy can cut down India's import bill by about 10 percent. Thus, they increased the methanol production capacity of the Assam Petrochemical Plant from 100 TPD (tonnes per day) to 600 TPD. Since April this year, the plant in Assam's Namrup has been producing additional 500 tonnes of methanol per day, from which Bangladesh is importing methanol.



The utilization of methanol as an engine fuel offers significant advantages in terms of environmental impact, particularly when compared to other widely used international fuels. Methanol combustion results in a remarkable 99% reduction in sulfur emissions and a 60% decrease in nitrogen emissions. Furthermore, it contributes to a substantial decline in harmful particulate matter (PM) emissions by 95% and carbon dioxide emissions by 25%. Remarkably, the emission levels associated with methanol usage closely resemble those observed with liquefied natural gas (LNG).]



Climate change induced by higher carbon emissions and global warming is moving the world towards eco-friendly energies. To attain the SDGs, Bangladesh is also heading towards a clean-energy economy. Using methanol would be an alternative fuel to cut the cost and carbon emission rate.



However, using methanol requires a special engine designed to run on methanol. But it can be used by blending with gasoline or diesel to runconventional engines. 15% methyl blended fuelis called M15. The M15 would be effective as itworks in both ways-cost effective and less emissive. Studies show that methyl-blended gasoline produces at least 33% less greenhouse gas emissions than regular gasoline.



While Bangladesh is facing a forex reserve crunch caused by increasing global inflationary pressure, methanol can be an excellent solution for Bangladesh's economy.This will reduce import costs and relieve pressure on forex reserves due to its higher efficiency at lower costs.However, as Bangladesh does not have sufficient production of either natural gas or coal, the must-required raw materials for methanol production, import is the only solution to meet the demand for the time being.



Hence, India can be the closest source for import due to its methanol production potential. If India's methanol economy is implemented, Bangladesh will also be a beneficiary. The petrochemical industry in Northeast India has great potential due to the abundance of existing natural and mineral resources. As Bangladesh offers transit and transshipment to facilitate connectivity foracceleratingthe transportation of goods using land, rivers, and ports, it has become easier to unlock the untapped potentials of the region.Bangladesh would be a beneficiary of the development of this region derived from improved connectivity.Thus, enhanced connectivity, trade, and energy cooperation would boost development for both Bangladesh and the northeastern part of India. It implies the significance of the first consignment of methanol to ensure energy security in Bangladesh. Here comes the saying, "All big things come from small beginnings."



The writer is a researcher on South Asia's political economy and international politics



