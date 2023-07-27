8 minors among 11 drown in eight dists







GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A minor child drowned in a pond in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Tanisha Akter Mim, 2, daughter of Rasel Mia of Purba Bhaluka area in Gouripur Municipality.

According to locals, the child drowned in a pond next to her maternal house in the morning in Shalihar Village in the municipality.



Later on, family members recovered the body from the pond.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) Gouripur Police Station (PS) Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the matter.



GOALANDA, RAJBARI: A retired school teacher drowned in a pond while bathing in Golanda Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.



The deceased was identified as Amulya Prasanna Roy, 75, of Bipin Royerpara area in Goalanda Municipality.



It was learnt, the elderly man went to a pond next to his house to take bath at 4 pm and was missing till then.



Being informed, fire service personnel recovered his body from the pond at around 9 pm.

Golanda Fire Service and Civil Defence Office Station Officer Abdur Rahman said, the body was handed over to his family members.



CHATTOGRAM: Two students of a private university, who washed away in Banshkhali beach water in Sitakunda Upazila of the district while bathing, were found dead on Monday.



The deceased were identified as Ali Hasan Maruf, 23, and Enayet Chowdhury, 22. Both were the students of International Islamic University Chattogram in Kumira area. Maruf hailed from Cumilla and Enayet from Kishoreganj.



At around 10 pm, locals informed Fire Service after they spotted the bodies in the sea water. Getting information, members of the Fire Service recovered those and later, handed over to the PS concerned, said Kumira Fire Service and Civil Defence Officer Firoz Bhuiyaan.



He further said local people found the bodies during tide on the sea.



Earlier, the students went to Sitakunda on Monday afternoon to visit the Banshkhali Sea Beach with one Ekram Hossain. Suddenly, they washed away in the sea water while bathing.



DUMURIA, KHULNA: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.



The incident took place in Britti Bhulbaria Village under Sharafpur Union of the upazila at around 3 pm.



The deceased were identified as Moazzem Hossain, 5, son of Arifa Begum of the area, and Kulsum Khatun, 7, daughter of Rubel Sheikh. They were cousins in relation.



Local sources said Moazzem and Kulsum were playing beside a pond nearby the house at around 3 pm. At one stage of playing, they fell down in the pond.



Later on, the family members found their bodies and recovered those from the pond.



JAMALPUR: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday noon.



The incident took place in Bhela Pingolhati area under Shahbajpura Union of the upazila at around 12 pm.



The deceased were identified as Shukria, 7, daughter of Saddam Hossain, and her cousin Atiya, 7, daughter of Ershad Mia. Both of them were residents of the area and first grader of a local madrasa.



According to locals and the deceased's family members, the duo slipped into a pond nearby the house at noon while they were playing on the bank of it. After realising there absence for a long time, the family members started searching for them and found them floating on water.



The duo were then rescued and taken to Jamalpur General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.



Shahbajpur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Md Ayub Ali Khan confirmed the incident.



LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Monday noon.



The deceased was identified as Md Omar Faruq, 1, son of Md Shahe Alam, a resident of Ward No. 5 Refugee Para Village under Kalma Union in the upazila.



It was known that Omar Faruq was playing their house yard at noon. At one stage of playing, he fell in a pond next to the house while his family members were unaware of it.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.



OC (Investigation) of Lalmohan PS Md Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



NAWABGANJ, DINAJPUR: A minor boy drowned in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Monday.



The incident took place in Dighiratna Village under Bhaduria Union of the upazila at around 11 am.



The deceased was identified as Ali Hasan, 4, son of Munjurl Islam, a resident of the area.



Bhaduria UP Chairman Babul Ahsanul Kabir Shamim said Ali Hasan fell in a bucket filled with water in the house at around 11 am while his family members were unaware of it.



Later on, the deceased's family members saw his body in the bucket after a long search and recovered it from there, the UP chairman added.



Nawabganj PS OC Tawhidul Islam confirmed the incident.



NETRAKONA: A minor child drowned in a pond in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Saturday.



The incident took place in Dhala Zatrabari Village of the upazila in the afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Asha Moni, 2, daughter of Sultan Mia, a resident of the area.



Local and the deceased's family sources said the child slipped into a pond next to their house in the afternoon while she was playing beside it.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued Asha Moni and took her to Purbadhala Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.

Purbadhala PS OC Saiful Islam confirmed the incident.





