Saplings of different trees distributed in Gaibandha





GAIBANDHA, July 26: Saplings of fruit bearing, timber, and medicinal trees are being distributed to members of Grameen Bank in all seven upazilas of the district in the last few days.



The goal of the saplings distribution is to maintain the ecological balance, meet the demand of nutrition and help the members earn economic profit by selling the matured trees in future.





A function on saplings distribution was held on Tuesday on the premises of Grameen Bank, Tulshighat Branch under Sadar Upazila in the district with Branch Manager Siddiqur Rahman in the chair.



Zonal Manager of Gaibandha Zone of the bank Mohammad Abdul Hadi attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest.



Assistant General Manager of the bank here Prokash Chandra Sarker, Area Manager Israqul Islam and Journalist Abedur Rahman Swapon addressed the function, among others.



The speakers, in their speech, underscored the need for planting trees on the open spaces and surroundings of the houses to attain the cherished goals.



Zonal Manager Md Abdul Hadi, in his speech, said the bank has taken up a plan to distribute 50 lakh saplings of different trees among the members of the bank through 55 branches of the district during the current plantation season.



He also urged the members of the bank to plant the saplings and take care well like their own children to get good return from the trees in future.



Later, the chief guest formally distributed saplings of various trees to the members of the bank.



Earlier, the speakers also discussed elaborately about awareness campaign on dengue and its prevention.



A large number of members, bank officials, local elite and journalists attended the function.



