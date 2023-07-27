‘Fisheries sector play vital role in building meritorious nation’







In line of this, it has been necessary to produce safe food. Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Helal Mahmud Sharif made the remarks while addressing a discussion meeting on Wednesday as the chief guest, on the occasion of Fisheries Week-2023.



Khulna District administration and Department of Fisheries (DoF) in the district organized the discussion meeting in Khulna deputy commissioner's conference room. It was chaired by DC Khondokar Yasir Arefin in the chair.

The Fisheries week will end on July 30.



He said, farmers see huge success in farming 'vannamei' shrimp, a white leg shrimp, side by side tiger (Bagda), lobstar (Galda) and other species of shrimp cultivation.



He laid emphasis on fish production through scientific cultivation system with preparing useful open water bodies. Fish traders must refrain from mixing harmful chemical, he added.



Deputy Director of Khulna Divisional DoF Md ZahangirAlam, Deputy Police Commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Md Tazul Islam and Additional Superintendent of district police Tanvir Ahmed, addressed the meeting as special guests. District Fisheries Officer Joydev Pal delivered the welcome speech.



Later on, the chief guest distributed crests among best fish farmers, entrepreneurs, owners of different fish trading organisations, exporters and researchers of Khulna University.



Earlier, he released fish fry at Sheaheed Hadis Park and attended a rally.



