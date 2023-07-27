Bridge turns death trap at Bauphal

Video
Home Countryside

Published : Thursday, 27 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondent

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, July 26: A bridge linking Indrakul and Ramnagar villages at Surjamoni Union in Bauphal Upazila of the district has been turned into death trap.

Locals demanded its immediate repairing.

According to local sources, the bridge turned deplorable and risky with broken RCC slippers several years back. Before Eid-ul-Azha, the bridge became totally unfit for communication.

Surjamoni Union former chairman Nurul Haq Sharif said, taking life risk students of different educational institutions including Indrakul Akbaria Senior Alim Madrasa and Maddya Indrakul Government Primary School cross this bridge.

Some students of the primary school said, "At present we get scared while passing over the bridge."

Surjamoni Union Chairman Anwar Hossain Bachchu said, the bridge problem has been informed to the upazila chairman and upazila engineer.

LGED Upazila Chairman Sultan Hossain said, the bridge will be made fit for use soon.


